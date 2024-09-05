Few red wines carry the cachet of Cabernet Sauvignon. The varietal’s textural intensity and richness make it an ideal food-pairing wine. Its traditional notes of dark fruit and dessert-like flavors of chocolate and vanilla give it a sense of elegant indulgence. Even its name sounds sophisticated when it’s not shortened to its brief, ubiquitous nickname.

Given these qualities, it’s no surprise that Cab represents some of the world’s most legendary — and most expensive — red wines on the primary market and the collector circuit. And yet, this is not exclusively a category for people with deep pockets. There are plenty of excellent, cost-effective Cabernet Sauvignons for budget-minded folks to enjoy, and these bottles that can provide complexity that reaches well beyond their relatively humble price tags.

Given the wealth of Cabernet Sauvignons on the market, it helps to have a few experts in the know to point consumers in the right direction. With that in mind, we asked 15 sommeliers to name their best bang-for-your-buck Cabs. Some of their picks are single-varietal expressions while others are red blends where Cabernet Sauvignon plays a starring role. But all reiterate why this grape is so delightful — even when you’re not paying top dollar.

The best bang-for-your-buck Cabernet Sauvignons, according to sommeliers:

Domaine Bosquet

Kanonkop Stellenbosch

Hedges Family Estate Red Mountain Cabernet

Vasse Felix

Chateau Moulin de Mallet

Justin

Folie a Deux Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

Dead Canyon Ranch

Cote Bonneville Canyon Carriage Ranch

Matthiasson

Broc Cellars

Collusion Cabernet Sauvignon

The Huntsman 2019

Château Aney, Haut-Médoc 2015

Dry Creek Vineyard

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon 2022

Doña Paula Altitude Series 1050

Sans Liege Groundworks

“Both Chile and Argentina are putting out some wonderful bottles of budget-friendly Cabernet. My personal favorite is Domaine Bousquet out of Mendoza. They have an organic Cab under $15 and a Reserve Cab under $20. The Reserve is a little lighter with a touch of red fruit and even a little acidity, which results in a rich and well-balanced glass.” —Bernadette James, sommelier, Stages/The Living Room, Dover, N.H.

“South Africa is making some of the best bang-for-your-buck Cabernet Sauvignon right now. I find it to be a place that [bridges] California and Bordeaux very well. My pick would be Kanonkop Stellenbosch Cabernet. It’s a great in-between [Cabernet] that will keep all parties happy, whether you’re used to drinking Napa Cabernet or Left Bank Bordeaux.” —Hugo Bensimon, beverage and wine manager, Grill 23, Boston

“A bang for your buck can be a difficult ask for Cabernet Sauvignon. Pound for pound, I think it’s best to look at both domestic and imported options from less obvious appellations than Napa. A great example of the former is Hedges Estate Cabernet from the Red Mountain [AVA] in Washington, and a great example of the latter is Vasse Felix from the Margaret River region in Western Australia. However, the best value will be in heavily blended [bottles] like a 50 percent Cab/50 percent Merlot blend, as other grapes are usually more cost effective to grow. In this case, Château Moulin de Mallet from Bordeaux Supérieur is an incredible deal.” —Gareth Rees, beverage manager, Ilili, NYC

“Justin from Paso Robles stands out as an exceptional choice. It offers rich flavors and a smooth finish that rival more expensive options, making it a great value for the price.” —Bob Jarvis, owner, Pilot House, Sandwich, Mass.

“Folie á Deux Cabernet Sauvignon 2017. This wine is a magnificent example of how excellence doesn’t always come with a high price tag. While Napa Valley is globally recognized for producing some of the best Cabernets, Alexander Valley [in Sonoma] shows that it can also deliver wines of exceptional quality at a fair price. This Cabernet not only stands out for its robust structure and complexity, but also offers a tasting experience that exceeds expectations, making it an invaluable choice for wine lovers.” —Abraham Valdez, sommelier, Hilton Cancun Mar Caribe All-Inclusive Resort, Cancun, Mexico

“The first move when looking for the best deals on Cabernet Sauvignon is to move away from the major regions, where high prices on land and grapes will inflate bottle pricing. Check out Washington State, which is producing incredible Cabernet Sauvignons at affordable prices. One such example of this is Dead Canyon Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon. Sitting at $15 on the shelf, it’s medium-bodied with plum, boysenberry, spearmint, and tarragon, seamlessly finishing with cocoa notes. Also, look for the Cote Bonneville Carriage House Cabernet blend for a higher-range option at $56, which showcases bright red and blue berries, fresh tobacco, a delightful and textural palate, and smooth, charcoal-like tannins.” —Jonathon Thompson, bartender/sommelier, sap sua, Denver

“Cabernet Sauvignon comes from all over the world. Looking off the beaten path, we have found Hedges Family Estate’s Red Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon to be an excellent representation of Cabernet Sauvignon. Hedge’s vineyards in Red Mountain create some of the most concentrated and balanced wines [around], and they could be much more expensive if they were from a more prestigious wine region. The Cabernet has notes of blackberry, cedar spice, and coffee while being powerful and rich. A great choice to pair with a burger or even a ribeye without going crazy with the bill.” —Ben Chesna, beverage & wine manager, The Banks Seafood and Steak, Boston

“I’ll elect one serious Cab and one playful Cab. I’m a Libra, so it’s hard to choose one because they are so different. For the serious pick, Matthiasson Cab is indigenous yeast-fermented, organically farmed, and exudes all the qualities we love from a sturdy, elegant Cabernet. For the more lighthearted selection, Broc Cellars makes a lovely, more playful Cabernet that’s perfectly priced for every day — a little juicier and more sprightly.” —Jill Mott, wine director, The Carlyle, a Rosewood Hotel, NYC

“Collusion Cabernet Sauvignon is an excellent option for wine enthusiasts looking for quality without breaking the bank. It offers a well-balanced blend of dark and blue fruit flavors, complemented by notes of cedar and a hint of tobacco. The wine has a smooth texture and good acidity, making it perfect for sipping on its own or pairing with a meal. Whether you’re a seasoned wine drinker or a newcomer, the approachable taste and balanced structure make it a hit with everyone.” —Jessica Retif, director of food and beverage, Kimpton Hotel Fontenot, New Orleans

“The Huntsman Cabernet Sauvignon is a full-bodied wine with dark fruit flavors, hints of oak, and a smooth finish. This 2019 vintage is well suited for pairing with hearty dishes, grilled meats, rich pastas, or aged cheeses. At $15 a glass, The Huntsman offers a great value for those looking to enjoy a quality, flavorful wine.” —Lauryna Smitaite, general manager, Sonsie, Boston

“Château Aney Haut-Médoc 2015 from Kermit Lynch is my go-to for a really affordable Bordeaux blend with Cabernet Sauvignon as the primary grape. At $27, it’s a steal as far as wine from this region goes. It’s great with food or just fine on its own, and it [offers] Old World style without breaking the bank.” —D’Onna Stubblefield, beverage director, Bloomsday, Philadelphia

“Dry Creek Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon is a standout for wine lovers seeking excellent value! The wine showcases the region’s rich terroir, offering a harmonious blend of dark fruit flavors, elegant tannins, and a touch of oak. Despite its complexity and craftsmanship, it remains affordable compared to many Napa counterparts. With a commitment to sustainable practices and family-owned tradition, Dry Creek Vineyard provides a premium wine experience without the premium price tag, making it a must-try for value-conscious Cabernet enthusiasts.” —Melissa Hefland, general manager, The Duck & The Peach, Washington, D.C.

“With rising costs of Cabernet in Napa Valley, I’m often looking towards other regions within the state for high-quality Cab at an approachable price. Daou Vineyards in Paso Robles has succeeded in producing opulent styles of Cabernet Sauvignon without hurting your pocketbook, and I recommend the 2022 vintage of their regional Cabernet as the best bang-for-buck value. [These] Cabernets are supple and pleasant with a concentrated finish of blackberries, sage, and cocoa perfect for steaks and braised meats.” —Alisha Blackwell-Calvert, advanced sommelier and beverage director, Madrina, Webster Groves, Mo.

“[Argentinean] Cabernet Sauvignon doesn’t get the love it deserves in the U.S. The grape does really well in the high-altitude vineyards of Argentina’s Mendoza region, which are some of the highest [vineyards] in the world. It’s got all the ripe, fleshy dark fruit we love from the varietal, but with a finesse that comes from [the altitude’s] cooling influence. A [cost-effective] wine that comes to mind to demonstrate this is Doña Paula Altitude Series 1050. It offers complexity without taking itself too seriously, sharing a lot of similarities with other world-class regions, except for the premium pricing.” —Abe Zarate, head sommelier, Contento, NYC

“I have always had a fondness for the wine-growing region of the California Central Coast, primarily Paso Robles. Due to the close proximity of the Pacific Ocean, the region’s climate is ideal for growing voluptuous red varietals, and its sun-drenched days and brisk nights are ideal for grape production. For $25, you can purchase a truly luxurious Cabernet, such as the Groundwork Cabernet Sauvignon by Sans Liege. Their winemaker, Curt Schalchlin, has spent a considerable amount of time in the Rhône Valley perfecting his craft and bringing it to Paso Robles. Because of his skill, you get more than a bang-for-your-buck Cabernet Sauvignon. You get a true expression of a Rhône Valley Cabernet grown domestically by a winemaker and team producing really incredible wines.” —Tyler Flynn, beverage director, EsterEv, Milwaukee