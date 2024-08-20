While the light beer wars may be a thing of the past, the numbers suggest that light beer continues to win battles. In 2023, light beer hit a global market valuation of $312.9 billion, and the market’s projected to reach $401.3 billion in 2033. There’s nothing odd or remarkable about the style compared to what exists in the craft beer space, and that’s likely why they’re so popular. While IPAs, sours, and stouts have their dedicated followers, light beer’s mild flavor profile is made for the masses.

It’s also a style that brewers, bartenders, and other folks in the drinks industry can appreciate for various reasons, from feelings of nostalgia to the ease of reaching for something unfussy. But which macro light beer do they tend to reach for after a day of being surrounded by hops and fermentation tanks? We asked 10 professionals to find out. Here’s what they had to say.

The best macro light beer, according to drinks pros:

Pabst Blue Ribbon Easy

Michelob Ultra

Coors Light

Miller Lite

Suntory All Free

Iron City Lite

Corona Light

Bud Light Lime

Yuengling Light Lager

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

“My favorite macro light beer has to be Pabst Blue Ribbon Easy. Pabst separates itself from other macro light lagers in that it’s a bit sweeter, but remains super drinkable while still having some flavor behind it. There’s also just something about their timeless can design that makes it stand out when you’re running into the grocery store for beer.” —Michael Bracco, brewer, FlyteCo. Brewing, Denver

“For macro light beers, Michelob Ultra is hard to beat. It only has 2.5 carbs per can, so it’s very drinkable without making you feel bloated.” —Alex Barbatsis, cocktail consultant, Bees & Bats Beverage, Chicago

“I think the proximity of a brewery to where you grew up, nostalgia, and marketing play a huge role in most people’s choice of macro light beer. Coors Light is an all-of-the-above choice for me. Coors Light has always been the unofficial macro lager of the West Coast, because prior to 1981, you could only get Coors beer west of the Mississippi. I also grew up stealing Coors Light out of my dad’s refrigerator when I was in high school, and it’s still my go-to when I plan on putting back more than six beers in a sitting. And there’s something about that frontier, Western-style marketing with the flowing rivers and scenes of the Rockies that’s just so wholesomely American.” —Trevor Walls, chief brewing officer, Brewery X, Anaheim, Calif.

“My go-to has always been and will always be Miller Lite. I grew up seeing that iconic white can with its navy blue writing, and no fishing trip was complete without a cooler full of them nice and ice-cold. I drink it now because it’s nostalgic. Let’s be honest, light beers don’t bring much to the table flavor-wise, so [that preference] is usually inherited, not chosen.” —Dalton Cousar, bartender, White Limozeen, Nashville

“While not saying light on the can, Suntory All Free takes the idea of an NA light to its absolute pinnacle. It has all the flavor you want in a crisp light beer, but it has no carbs, alcohol, or calories. Drinking culture is super strong in Japan, and that means they have also gone to lengths to make sure people who don’t drink can be included. All Free is an amazing example of this. While many great light-style NA beers are on the market, All Free is my go-to for those times when I would have reached for a cold one [before going sober]. For those who want a beer that isn’t a beer, try it; you won’t be disappointed.” —Karl Goranowski, beverage director, BATA, Tucson, Ariz.

“My personal favorite is Michelob Ultra for meeting this single criteria: It tastes the most like water. Or, in other words, it’s crisp and has the least flavor. Regardless of one’s choice, the most crucial element to enjoying any light beer is the temperature; it’s best served ice-cold.” —Aiyana Knauer, operations and distribution coordinator, Grimm Artisanal Ales, Brooklyn

“I have to shout out IC Lite, a legendary Pittsburgh staple. Pittsburgh Brewing Company has a lot of history, and the beer they crank out is unpretentious. IC Lite keeps things balanced; it’s not just thin sugar flavors, which is what puts me off from many light brews. Much love. Can somebody bring me a case?” —Nic Anselmo, head bartender, Bar Meridian, Brooklyn

“I’d go with a very cold Corona Light with lime. I grew up in Brazil, and I’m very used to the adjunct light lagers that we have there. The American beers don’t appeal to me as much as a light, refreshing, and fizzy Corona light.” —Maria Shirts, head brewer, Tin Roof Brewing Co., Baton Rouge, La.

“Truth is, I’m not much of a light beer guy when it comes to the macros. But you know what? I can really get down on some ice-cold Bud Light Lime — in a glass bottle, of course. (Don’t ask, it just hits different!) That bit of acidity really lifts the beer up, and makes it fun to drink. And fun is what I’m after when drinking light beer.” —Jake Guidry, brand director, Hopewell Brewing Co., Chicago

“Yuengling Light Lager is my go-to. Like Yuengling, I was born in Pennsylvania, where my mother’s family has been in the hospitality and hotel business for generations. While hardline regional beer, cocktail, and spirit loyalties may have softened, the loyalty to this beer remains strong in my family. Traveling to a state that didn’t carry it for a gathering? We’d bring it. Back East and catching up with friends and loved ones? We’re drinking Yuengling. It has become as much a symbol of East Coast-ness as it is a subtle but poignant way to remember those who might no longer be physically present, but are always there in spirit when we offer up a toast.” —Paul Masterson, Southern California bar operations spirits specialists, Samson & Surrey, Miami

“If I’m reaching for a light lager, my choice is always Miller Lite. It’s dry and crisp. It has lower residual sugar than most of the other macro light beers. It also tastes neutral and clean to me, while its competitors taste unpleasant in a way that I associate with cheap beer as a whole. It also doesn’t hurt that it is quite similar to the Champagne of beers, Miller High Life, which is my all-time favorite macro lager!” —Daniel Galada-Maria, head brewer, Finback Brewery, Glendale, NY