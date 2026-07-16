See more of VinePair in your search results.

Add VinePair on Google ↗

While some whiskeys, like bourbon, have requirements for how long and in what type of barrel they are aged, there’s a little more flexibility in how the products are finished. And today more than ever, industrious distillers around the world are experimenting with different cask finishes.

Oak aging provides the spirit’s signature color and flavor notes like vanilla and baking spice. Cask-finishing lets distillers add secondary flavors that complement the base tones and help distinguish their whiskeys in the increasingly crowded market. Traditional cask finishes include fortified wine barrels, like those used to make sherry, which have become so intertwined with the whiskey industry that there are companies that specialize in making sherry-soaked casks specifically for secondary aging.

But with the increased popularity of specialty cask finishes, distillers have tapped into a wider array of wood species and barrel types. Recently, some finishes have come into favor: think mizunara and amburana, while others have gone overboard with out-there sources like honey and even hot sauce. To find out what the next trendy wood or type of cask might be, we turned to industry experts for their predictions.

The barrel finish distillers think will be the next big thing in whiskey:

Alternative wood species

Brandy and cider barrels

Tequila barrels

Honey and maple syrup barrels

Citrus liqueur barrels

Local products

Global barrel finishing

Low-char barrels with medium toasts

Responsibly sourced alternative woods

Tokaji wine barrels

Finishes inspired by regional culinary and beverage traditions

Fortified wine casks

Casks with provenance

“I think the next evolution in whiskey finishing will be driven less by what was previously in the barrel and more by the wood itself. A real opportunity lies in experimenting with different wood species and cooperage techniques to shape flavor in more nuanced ways. We’ve seen a really positive response to wood-forward finishes like French cherry, and I think we’re only beginning to scratch the surface of what’s possible. While mizunara introduced drinkers to the impact of alternative wood species, there’s a much broader world of Japanese and other specialty woods that can add layers of complexity to classic American bourbon and rye mash bills without overshadowing the whiskey’s character.” —Danny Polise, founder and master blender, Penelope Bourbon, Lawrenceburg, Ind.

“From fortified wines (sherry, port, Madeira) and brandies (Cognac, Armagnac) to wines (Tokaji, Sauternes, Cabernet Sauvignon) and beers (stout, IPA), whiskey producers have, over the last two decades, shown remarkable creativity to embellish their whiskeys through so-called ‘barrel finishing.’ In my view as a consulting master blender, the next significant stages include the secondary use of barrels that have stored orchard fruit brandies and ciders, like Calvados and applejack, to add notes of tartness and spice; tequila, for the addition of peppery, grassy, and prickly pear qualities; honey and maple syrup barrels to showcase touches of cocoa and brown sugar, especially in drier whiskeys such as straight rye or straight wheat; and, finally, even citrus-based liqueurs, like Curaçao, which contribute hints of jam and marmalade. Distillers and blenders in 2026 have the luxury of access to used barrels of all sorts worldwide, which will doubtlessly lead to many more whiskey adventures to delight consumers.” —F. Paul Pacult, master blender, Jacob’s Pardon, Bardstown, Ky.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

“I think that the next ‘big thing’ is going to be regional in nature versus mass produced. In New York State, we have local maple, honey, apple brandy, and liqueurs that are being produced. I think as consumers lean into local, they are going to search out spirits that blend the terroir.” —Brian Facquet, president and head distiller, Do Good Spirits, Roscoe, N.Y.

“Global finishing is the next big thing in whiskey. Whether it’s blending Japanese whisky with bourbon, then aging in barrel or shipping barrels from Bangalore to Bardstown, the global approach will continue to bring producers and consumers together.” —Dan Callaway, master blender, Lofted Spirits, Bardstown, Ky.

“Low-char barrels with medium toasts are the next wave for barrel development. We love the Kentucky research done by cooperages such as ISC that demonstrate that the #1 char can produce beautiful wood sugar extractions, particularly in secondary aging.” —Caryn Wells, national brand ambassador, Green River Whiskey, Owensboro, Ky.

“I think Tokaji is going to have a real moment in whiskey over the next few years. As barrel finishing continues to evolve, the next wave will be less about novelty and more about finding casks that bring real structure, balance, and complexity to the whiskey. In 2025, we offered a Tokaji barrel select at Stranahan’s annual Cask Thief event, where fans get to thief straight from some of our rarest barrels, and, to no surprise, it was the standout favorite. Tokaji brings this great mix of honeyed sweetness, dried fruit, and bright acidity that plays really well with American single malt, but also across categories, without taking over. One of the things that makes Tokaji especially versatile is that traditional Tokaji wines are produced in a range of styles and sweetness levels, giving blenders a spectrum of flavor profiles to work with. And because those wines are typically aged in European oak, the casks contribute a different layer of spice, tannin, and complexity than American white oak. Don’t be surprised if you see Tokaji play a role in a national release from Stranahan’s very soon.” —Justin Aden, head blender, Stranahan’s American Single Malt Whiskey, Denver

“I think there will always be a place for the classics like port, sherry, Madeira, and other traditional finishing casks, but the next wave of innovation will come from looking beyond the obvious. I’m especially interested in finishes inspired by regional culinary and beverage traditions as well as responsibly sourced alternative wood species that bring new dimensions to whiskey without compromising our ecosystems. At Forbidden Bourbon, we’ll soon be releasing a bourbon finished in cherry liqueur casks, a style that introduced me to an entirely new drinking tradition and flavor profile. To me, the future of finishing isn’t about chasing novelty; it’s about discovering authentic stories and flavors that haven’t yet been explored in whiskey.” —Marianne Eaves, master distiller, Forbidden Bourbon, Bardstown, Ky.

“I think we are going to continue seeing consumers gravitate toward finishes that add complexity without overpowering the whiskey itself. For me, the next big thing is less about chasing the most exotic barrel and more about finding finishes that genuinely complement the spirit. I’m particularly interested in the potential of fortified wine casks and have been talking with the team about certain types of brandy barrels. They can bring layers of fruit, spice, and texture while still allowing the character of the whiskey to shine through. I also think we’ll see more experimentation with locally sourced barrels and finishes that help tell a regional story. As consumers become more knowledgeable, I think they’ll increasingly appreciate finishes that are thoughtful and balanced rather than simply novel.” —Ryan Norwood, master distiller, Sagamore Spirit, Baltimore

“Consumers today are far more educated and increasingly want detailed information about every aspect of whiskey production, particularly cask provenance. Simply stating that a whiskey was matured in a sherry cask or new American oak barrel is no longer enough for many enthusiasts. Not all casks offer the same history or flavor contribution. A cask seasoned for 12 months with a stock sherry blend is fundamentally different from one that spent years maturing a premium sherry in a traditional solera system, even though both are technically sherry casks. As consumer knowledge continues to grow, there is increasing interest in details such as wood species, seasoning methods, toast and char levels, and the previous use of the cask. Distilleries that provide this level of transparency will be better positioned to demonstrate quality, authenticity, and the craftsmanship behind their whiskey.” —Dan Gowrie, master distiller, Eau Claire Distillery, Turner Valley, Alberta, Canada