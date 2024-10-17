Rarely does someone’s love affair with beer begin with brews that are considered top-shelf. First beers are often old standbys that took up space in the family fridge and vacation cooler year after year. And sometimes, that affordable 6-pack is exactly what is needed for a backyard barbecue or tailgate. These cheaper beers don’t just carry a lighter price tag — they carry nostalgia and memories, and some of them are also just pretty damn good.

In that light, we decided to consult some experts about the affordable brews that are worth seeking out. We asked nine brewers which cheap beer they feel deserves a bit more time in the spotlight. And from a tried-and-true Texas classic to an old-school favorite with updated branding, they delivered. Here are the most underrated beers that won’t break the bank.

The most underrated cheap beers, according to brewers:

Carta Blanca

Lone Star

Hamm’s

Schell’s Deer Brand

Victoria

Grainbelt Nordeast

Miller High Life

Genesee Honey Brown

Pabst Blue Ribbon

“​​Definitely Carta Blanca. I feel like Carta Blanca was [consumed] in large amounts by people working in construction, or just found at the beach. The beer is more than excellent. The [new] branding done in the past five or six years made it cool for everyone, and it became much more popular — but still has the same flavor and very low price.” —Mariana Domínguez Cárdenas, owner, Cervecera Macaria

“Lone Star! I love it and it will always be my favorite. Nothing like making hazy IPAs for a living and then grabbing an ice-cold Lone Star longneck. Pro-tip: it pairs well with crummy whiskey.” —Matt Denham, head of brewing operations, American Solera, Tulsa, Okla.

“I think one of the most underrated cheap beers is Hamm’s. It’s always such an easy go-to. It has great malt flavor without being overly malty. It’s got enough hops to not just balance, but also to help brighten. But let’s be honest: most of the time, I’m not thinking that hard about it when I’m crushing through a handful of them. It’s a refreshing backyard BBQ beer; it’s perfect for the pool or beach. It checks so many things off the list at an affordable price point, it’s hard to beat.” —Chris Gonzales, director of brewing operations, Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., Buellton, Calif.

“Schell’s Deer Brand. It’s a classic American pale lager brewed in rural Minnesota at America’s second oldest family owned brewery. To make that even better, the beer is delicious. Crisp, malty, and with a little hop bite, it’s just an awesome beer to drink en mass.” —Joseph Wells, freelance brewer and consultant, Minneapolis

“For me, the most underrated cheap beer is Victoria — or as my family in Mexico and I like to call them, Vickies. It’s super-light and balanced, but has a little more bready malt character and depth to cut through a delicious and spicy aguachile or carnitas taco.” —Jonny Ifergen, co-founder and lead brewer, Niteglow Beer Co., Brooklyn

“From a brewer’s perspective, every now and then, it’s refreshing to have a beer that I just don’t

have to think about. Grainbelt Nordeast and Miller High Life are both beers that are uncomplicated, consistent, well-made, and without serious flaws. They give me a welcomed opportunity to just turn the ‘brewer brain’ off and just enjoy a pint or two.” —Jeremy Hunt, head brewer/yeast shepherd, NoCoast Beer Co., Oskaloosa, Iowa

“For me, it’s Honey Brown from Genesee, formerly under the J.W. Dundee brand. Growing up in New York, it’s one of the beers my dad always had in the house and, unsurprisingly, is one of the first beers I ever tried. It’s a lager that’s light enough to drink all day but has the subtle sweetness and aroma of honey.” —Logan Ackerley, head brewer, Wallenpaupack Brewing Co., Milford, Penn.

“I personally love a great Pabst or Miller High Life. I went to college in Boston and while I lived there, I drank PBR more than any other beer!” —Sophie Zimmer, head brewer, Tire Shack Brewing Co., Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada

“For me, nothing quite hits like a cold, glistening can of Hamm’s out of an icy cooler on a hot day. Although it’s no longer brewed in Minnesota, it still holds a place very near and dear to my heart. I’ve been drinking it since before I was legally allowed to, and I can’t say I didn’t feel at least a lil’ bit vindicated some years back when it started doing comically well in a bunch of macro lager blind taste tests. There aren’t a whole lot of places where you can have a 30-rack-o’-Hamm’s-amount of fun for $12.99 these days… act accordingly.” —Murphy Johnson, co-founder/director of creative and product development/vibe curator, BlackStack Brewing, St. Paul, Minn.

