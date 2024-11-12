It’s no secret that the beer industry is going through a rough patch. Still, the scene is far from flat, and it’s chock full of new and emerging trends that serve as reminders that brewing and drinking a well-made beer will never truly go out of style — even if sales aren’t as robust as they were in their heyday. By the time the pendulum swings the other way and the industry busts its current slump, the best beer trends may be permanent fixtures.

Not all trends are destined for permanency, though. In the eyes of brewers, some don’t match the hype that propelled them to prominence. They extend to all aspects of the brewing game from production to beer styles, and can often drift into “unpopular opinion” territory. To that end, we asked nine brewers to name the industry trends they believe have jumped the shark in 2024. Here’s what they had to say.

The most overrated beer trends, according to brewers:

Posting negative beer reviews on social media

Side-pull faucets

Lagers

Non-alcoholic beers

Hard teas

Overly fruited sour beers

Triple and quadruple IPAs

Cold IPAs

Stovepipe cans

“Posting negative beer reviews on your social media page is the most overrated trend in craft beer. Beer used to be about bringing people together and forgetting about your troubles. Now, the perception of [the craft beer scene] from the outside is a demographic of ‘craft fans’ who go out to breweries, sample beers, then go on social media and sh*t on everyone’s beer because they think it makes them look cool and knowledgeable to the other ‘connoisseurs.’ I’m all for constructive criticism and freedom of speech, but it doesn’t help the small-business brewery owners or the industry in general when keyboard warriors post their negative, uneducated, subjective opinions about a brewery online. Keep it positive or find another hobby.” —Trevor Wells, chief brewing officer, Brewery X, Anaheim, Calif.

“The Lukr [side-pull] faucet comes to mind. Don’t get me wrong, we have three of them [on-site] and we use them all the time. But the faucet worship to me is kinda silly. It assists in foam breakout and makes for softer foam, and you should get one. But don’t worship these things, because they’re a tool, just like many other items in your brewery or bar arsenal. It’s only beer, folks.” —Todd DiMatteo, owner and head brewer, Good Word Brewing, Duluth, Ga.

“One of the most overrated trends in beer right now has to be makers saying, ‘All I drink is lager.’ We still love our IPAs — brewing them, drinking them, and sharing them. To us, it’s about making what we enjoy and inviting others to do the same.” —Daniel Munoz, co-founder, Everywhere Beer, Orange, Calif.

“Non-alcoholic (NA) beers. There’s certainly a time and place for NA options, but I feel the market is becoming oversaturated. People sometimes underplay how important alcohol is to the full beer experience. Also, I feel that pricing NA beers equal or higher than ‘regular beer’ without the value added from the alcohol is unsustainable.” —Richie Tevlin, owner/brewmaster, Space Cadet Brewing Co., Philadelphia

“I think hard teas are overrated. While they promise a refreshing, low-carbonation option, most are overly sweet and taste artificial, which covers up any nuanced flavors. The ‘tea’ label might appeal to those looking for something lighter, but in my opinion, a low-ABV lager or a hard kombucha are better options that offer the same level of refreshment without the overpowering sweetness.” —Erin Jordan, head brewer, Resident Culture Brewing Co., Charlotte, N.C.

“In my view, one of the most overrated trends in craft beer right now is the rise of overly fruited sour beers. I get that there’s an appeal for big, bold flavors, but many of these beers feel more like alcoholic smoothies than they do true craft brews. Instead of highlighting the complexity that a well-made sour can bring, these overly fruited options often drown out the natural acidity and depth that make sours special. It’s like we’re sacrificing balance and craftsmanship for Instagrammable aesthetics, which, to me, is missing the point of what craft beer should be about.” —Es Teran, owner/CEO, Borderlands Brewing Co., Tucson, Ariz.

“I know I’m going to get thrown out of the brewing community for this, but the triple and quadruple IPAs have really had their day. When I was a younger drinker, I was obsessed with them, but since you can literally only have a few pints in one sitting, it made me miss amazing session IPAs. They have not exactly been replaced, but when every beer on the menu starts at 7 percent ABV, I don’t find it difficult to imagine why more people are not stopping for a few midweek pints. I’m now at the age where my hangover starts just looking at them.” —Jordan Childs, founder and head brewer, Mash Gang, Denver

“There have been several overhyped and overrated trends in recent years, but the one that takes the cake is the cold IPA. It emerged with people claiming it was a revolutionary style that would help rejuvenate the beer industry. However, this style is essentially just a dry-hopped lager that uses adjuncts. Breweries adopted the cold IPA label to attract attention, and while many tried their hand at brewing one, the style has faded back into obscurity, much like the brut IPA — a far better style, in my opinion.” —Ivan Dedek, director of brewing operations, Meier’s Creek Brewing Co., Cazenovia, N.Y.

“I would say the most overrated trend in craft beer is the excitement around the presence of side-pull faucets at bars and breweries, with little regard to how they’re being used to pour beer. Yes, the taps look nice behind a bar, but when they’re used to pour beer the wrong way or if the glassware isn’t clean, the appearance and flavor of the beer suffers. If you would like first-hand proof, just ask a properly Lukr-trained bartender to serve you a proper ‘crisp pour’ and ‘smooth pour’ and try them side by side. The difference in flavor profile and appearance is usually quite apparent.” —Tyler March, co-founder/head of operations, Wild East Brewing, Brooklyn

“Stovepipes. The 19.2-ounce can has been around for years, and there’s been a recent surge in their popularity at concert venues, sports venues, and train stations across the country. They’re generally priced relatively attractively, and their size means you’ll be making fewer trips to the counter. However, this format favors national breweries over local ones that can’t afford the extra equipment and space required to package their beer in an additional format. Though likely unintentional, this seemingly positive trend is working to minimize the variety of offerings that might otherwise have been available to you!” —Daniel Gadala-Maria, head brewer, Finback Brewery, Glendale, N.Y.

*Image retrieved from Mirko Vitali via stock.adobe.com