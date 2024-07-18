Few things signify summer better than cracking a cold one to beat the heat. Beer is practically synonymous with baseball, BBQ, and the beach. So, what should you choose from the cooler when the time comes? Perhaps a juicy hazy IPA that delivers a tropical punch, or maybe a berry sour to satisfy a sweet tooth. Or maybe it’s best just to opt for the beautifully simplicity of the crispiest, cleanest lager you can get your hands on.

But if you’re still feeling lost when you gaze upon the many options, we’re here to help: We asked 12 brewers which brews they reach for the most during the summer months. Their answers ranged from nostalgic New England classics to dry, hoppy cans and even a classic beer cocktail. Here are some thirst-quenching picks from the people who know beer best.

The best go-to summer beers, according to brewers:

Narragansett Del’s Shandy

Classic Michelada

Narrow Gauge Old Town Pils

Busch Heavy

Blue Jay Brewing’s Hanus

Allagash Belgian Wit

Side Project Tides

West Coast Pale Ale

Belgian Wit Bier

Grimm No Hands Now

Finback Nothing Mosiac

Hefeweizens

Saison Dupont

Counter Weight Workhorse

Modelo Especial

Rothaus Tannenzäpfle Pils

“I love a Del’s Shandy. It’s the perfect amount of sweet without being cloying so it feels like a treat, and it never fails to remind me of New England summers.” —Casey Pyle, events and taproom management and former brewer, Wild East Brewing Co., Brooklyn

“I’ve been making a lot of homemade Micheladas. I find a lot of alcohol is very sweet, which I don’t really enjoy, so I like to have something savory and spicy to mix up the flavor profile. It’s just something special you can’t easily find on shelves.” —Sydney Atkin, brewer, Other Half Brewing, Brooklyn

“As someone who previously resided in a 300-day summer portion of the country, I will always tend towards a cold lager. I love Narrow Gauge’s Old Town Pils and Blue Jay Brewing’s Hanus, [the latter of which is] a Czech pale lager that is eminently crushable. On the readily available front, the reality of Busch Heavy’s supremacy is abundantly clear. It’s aspirational. Busch Heavy is clean, simple execution of corn and barley, and a model for our own lager here at Side Project called Content Moderator.” —Drew Durish, brewer, Side Project Brewing, Maplewood, Mo.

“Although I don’t usually reach for a sour beer off the bat, I keep finding myself grabbing a pour of Side Project’s Tides, our oak-aged blended farmhouse pale ale with passion fruit, orange, and guava. I’m instantly transported to the islands. It’s not super sour, but it’s tart enough to quench your thirst on one of these brutal summer days. I also love Allagash Belgian Wit — as easy-drinking as they come but crafted with extreme technical execution and restraint. It is as approachable as relaxing in the shade on a hot day.” —Tommy Manning, brewer, Side Project Brewing, Maplewood, Mo.

“I often reach for a Pils or Helles, but my favorite summer beer is West Coast pale ale. It’s bright, dry, hoppy, lower-ABV, and just the right amount of bitter to keep you coming back for another sip.” —Brendon Boudwin, brewer and co-owner, Carbon Copy, Philadelphia

“I think a lovely Belgian witbier is perfect for the hot, humid summer. It’s usually lower in ABV, and when done right, it’s clean and effervescent and exudes a balanced malt and light-handed bouquet of spices and herbs. Its fluffy, white head tickles your nose and keeps your palate cleansed. Added bonus: It pairs wonderfully with food, especially lighter fare. Our witbier, T02, clocks in at 4.3 percent ABV, is naturally carbonated, and features New York malt, hops, and spices from local favorite Kalustyan’s. It has notes of Hawaiian roll and lemon-lime along with a refreshing medley of cardamom, chamomile, and coriander.” —Jonny Ifergan, co-founder and lead brewer, Niteglow, Brooklyn

“Grimm’s No Hands Now is my go-to summer beer! I absolutely love it. This foeder-fermented mixed-culture gose strikes the perfect balance of tartness, spiciness, and savoriness. At only 3.8 percent ABV, it’s perfect for all-day enjoyment. Plus, if you visit the taproom, you can elevate each sip by asking for a Tajín rim on your glass!” —Theo Castillo, founder and brewer, No Seasons, Miami

“Pilsners would probably be the thing I reach for the most this time of year. Reformation’s Cold One Pilsner is something I can always depend on. Other styles I enjoy are a nice helles or a hefeweizen. I guess I gravitate towards lower-ABV German styles. Something that is palatable and easy-drinking.” —Kyle Thomas, production manager, Reformation Brewery, Canton, Ga.

“I’ve really been rocking with non-alcoholic beers since it’s been unbearably hot in New York, and Nothing Mosaic by Finback has really been a standout. Super refreshing, tropical, dank, and a beautiful display of mosaic hops. I’ve also been loving the general use of hop products in the beverage industry. Very yummy stuff out there!” —Andreina Uribe, cellarperson, Grimm Artisanal Ales, Brooklyn

“My go-to summer beer is Saison Dupont. The beer pairs perfectly with sunshine, outdoor grilling, and the generalized summer vibe. I associate a lot of great memories with it; it unfailingly brings up memories of my old dog and makes me smile. The beer itself is epic and legendary, and the brewery and the Dupont family (which still owns and operates it) deserve way more kudos than I’m capable of giving here.” —Kevin McGee, president and CEO, Anderson Valley Beer Co., Boonsville, Calif.

“During the summer, I really enjoy a pilsner, kölsch, or a West Coast IPA. If I had to pick one specific beer, without question it would be Workhorse from Counter Weight. I love that beer year-round, but it is especially refreshing in the summer.” —Roger Krackow, head brewer, Spacecat Brewing Co., Norwalk, Conn.

“My current go-tos would be American lager, Mexican lager, helles, and German pilsner. I would say Modelo Especial with a lime when I’m grilling or it’s super hot out, or a Rothaus Tannenzäpfle pils. If it’s one of our own, it’s either our Linebrook Lager or our Cerveza, especially during the height of summer.” —Seth Barnum, head brewer, True North Ale Co., Ipswich, Mass.