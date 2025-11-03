A good brewery taproom sets the scene for a great drinking experience. Ideally, a brewery curates an ambiance that’s chill and unpretentious, providing the backdrop for communities to gather, appreciate the art behind a carefully crafted brew, and enjoy the company of friends and fellow beer enthusiasts. In this atmosphere, an IPA, lager, or stout can somehow taste even better, even if it’s already outstanding.

A bad brewery taproom has the exact opposite effect. It doesn’t matter how great a beer may be: If a taproom is unclean or unfriendly, that pour will come across as poorer because of the surrounding environment. These places typically have a few red flags planted around the room, and they can signal subpar times ahead for observant patrons.

But which red flags wave the most aggressively? To find out, we asked 10 brewers and beer professionals which are the clearest signs of a tepid taproom experience.

The biggest red flag at a brewery taproom, according to brewers and beer professionals:

Staff that’s not engaged

No light beer option

Lack of cleanliness

Nucleation bubbles on glassware

Inappropriate glassware

Dipping the faucet into the beer

A lack of individual identity

Generic ‘80s rock music

A lack of an inviting vibe

House furniture

“One of the biggest red flags at a brewery is when staff are unwilling to engage customers about the product or the process. A huge component of taproom experience is passion and knowledge. Unless they’re swamped with service, a bartender should be eager to indulge when a customer wants to learn. For example, if the customer wants to discuss the difference between Italian versus Czech pilsner, bartenders should be ready to go into detail. Breweries should be about the experience, not just the liquid.” —Holly Diehl, head of sales, Wild East Brewing Co., Brooklyn

“If there isn’t a light beer option such as a lager, I get a little nervous. A lighter beer like a lager doesn’t have a ton of hops or fruit to cover up flaws. It can tell a lot about the brewery and the brewery process and technique. If they can make a great-tasting lager, more than likely, the rest of the offerings are done well.” —Mike Crea, owner, Unsung Brewing Co., Anaheim, Calif.

“Cleanliness. Dirty glassware on tables and garbage everywhere is a sign that the space doesn’t seem under control, especially if there’s also a single bartender that seems frazzled and overwhelmed. If I see that, I feel more inclined to leave or not stay for another round.” —Josh Thierry, taproom manager, Niteglow Brewery, Brooklyn

It’s a small-sized red flag, but I have to go with nucleation bubbles on glassware. As someone who once ran a beer bar, I understand that it can sometimes be tricky to manage. But when you do one run, it says a lot about a brewery’s standards and overall attention to detail. I also really think that beautiful draft pours, along with excellent foam/head retention and great glassware, are one of the ways brewery taprooms can succeed. If you’re not selling the ideal version of your beer in your taproom, who else is going to do it?” —Heather McReynolds, Northeast craft sales, Hopsteiner, New York City

“My red flag at a brewery taproom is inappropriate glassware. I don’t want to drink beer out of a Mason jar, I’m not at some bespoke wedding in a barn. Glasses that are shaped like cans are also terrible. While I’m not a huge fan of shaker pints, I understand why breweries use them because they’re cheap and relatively durable. You don’t need anything too fancy, but nice glassware elevates the experience for the beer drinker and is an important aspect of beer service that is frequently overlooked in the U.S.” —Lisa Allen, owner, Heater Allen Brewing, McMinnville, Ore.

“Although there are quite a few ‘sensory’ red flags, I think the biggest red flag at a brewery taproom that is the easiest to spot is when taproom employees dip the beer faucet into the beer they are pouring. I usually find this goes hand in hand with them holding the glass by the top, which is another red flag. In my opinion it shows a lack of understanding that cleanliness is the most important part of a taproom job (or any job, really). It tends to show a general negligence or ignorance to keeping things as clean as possible and putting the guest experience and respect for the product at the forefront.” —Josh Penney, head brewer, Threes Brewing, Brooklyn

“Lack of individual identity. Good brewery taprooms tell you who the brewery is. Great ones can even show you their values. If the brewery’s personality isn’t coming through in how they designed their space, then they’re sorely overlooking the experience they’re offering to guests. It doesn’t need to be pristine or flashy, but it does need to tell a story.” —Phil Casella, director of brand, Burial Beer Co., Asheville, N.C.

“Before I even get to the bar to verify they are pouring beer in style-appropriate and clean glassware, I let my ears do the assessing. I can tell within a matter of a few steps into the place if I am going to have a good time. I am a huge music buff and open to all sorts of genres, styles, and decades of music, but if I walk in and hear something like ‘Girls, Girls, Girls’ by Mötley Crüe blaring, I’m sorry, I am very likely going to turn right around and not even make it to the bar. I’ve been to one too many taprooms where that exact ‘80s rock playlist is on. It’s very abrasive for an introvert who just wants to ‘chill with some friends’ over some overpriced beers. I’d rather hear some Norwegian death metal going through the speakers than the same playlist that every other sports bar has been playing for the past 30 years.” —Chris Schnepf, head brewer, Vault 202 Brewery and Taproom, Appleton, Wis.

“Taprooms should be inviting spaces that encourage conversation and exploration. If the lighting is too bright and the music is awful, it’s too loud to talk, or, God forbid, there is no music, I don’t care how good your beer is because I won’t want to hang out long enough to actually enjoy it. Also, it’s pretty disappointing if I can’t strike up a conversation with the bartender about the beers. It gives me the general sense that beer knowledge and education isn’t part of a brewery’s program.” —Jen Kruch, creative director, Stormcloud Brewing Company, Frankfort, Mich.

“I came up in the DIY warehouse era of taprooms, so perhaps have built some resiliency to common red flags. But there’s one thing I just haven’t been able to get past, which I think often goes unmentioned: house furniture. I don’t want to sit on your grandmother’s peeling leather couch. That cloth-cushioned chair might look good in the corner of your den, but I just watched someone’s baby throw up on it. Taprooms are messy in a way homes are not, and that kind of furniture is simply impossible to keep clean in a taproom setting.” —Alex Swanson, head brewer, Finback Brewery, Queens, N.Y.