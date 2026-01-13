The beer scene finds itself in a weird space. Its economic struggles aren’t exactly a secret, and the road ahead appears murky and ripe for speculation. Yet some absolutes still persist despite the chaos: A properly brewed beer is delicious, accessible, and an excellent option to bring to a laid-back social gathering. There’s also an abundance of beer styles to consider, and that will never change regardless of where the industry’s winds blow.

Some beer categories are obviously more popular than others. So while brewers work on the next batch of hyped-up hazy IPAs to appease the masses, they may harbor a wish for customers to check out other niche styles. This could be a matter of personal preference, or it could come from a simple desire to share something cool with patrons.

Which beers should guests ask for more often when they’re in the mood for a proper pour? We asked 10 brewers to find out. Here’s what they had to say.

The beers people should order more, according to brewers:

Baltic porters

A reliable beer they order regularly

Saisons

Double IPAs

Schwarzbier

West Coast pilsner

English bitters

Pale ales

“I’ve always felt that Baltic porters deserve a wider place in the hearts — and glasses — of beer drinkers. Smooth, dark, and quietly complex, they offer rich notes of chocolate, toast, caramel, dried fruit, and a clean lager finish. Often overlooked in favor of louder styles and adjunct-laden alternatives, Baltic porters reward curious patrons by bridging the gap between stouts and lagers with sheer elegance. They are warming without being cloying and flavorful without inducing fatigue. As beer culture continues to mature and the weather grows cold, now is the perfect time to rediscover this classic style and invite more drinkers to appreciate its depth, balance, and timeless appeal.” —Dennis Maciupa, head brewer, Five Dimes Brewery, Red Bank, N.J.

“I wish people would buy the same beer twice, or three or four times, or maybe all the time. If you’re a beer lover and have a favorite beer, beg your publican to keep it on. If you run a bar, keep good beer on constantly, even if it’s a bit more expensive. You will sell more beer if it tastes better and people want to drink it. People will also enjoy coming to your bar more because they can depend on getting what they want. We don’t need the whole beer list to change every week. Just half of it or less would be great. I’m ready for dedicated handles to come back and dominate. But honestly, only the best ones.” —Kevin Davey, brewer and owner, Heater Allen, McMinnville, Ore.

“I really wish more people would rediscover saisons. They have such a wide range of executions because the style guidelines are so broad, which really gives brewers so much opportunity for creativity and experimentation. Plus, selfishly, it’s one of my favorite styles, so I just wish I saw them more.” —Sarah Real, owner and brewer, Hot Plate Brewing Co., Pittsfield, Mass.

“Double IPAs. Back in the early-mid 2000s, you could walk into a brewery — especially a California brewery — and find at least half the patrons at the bar drinking the freshest seasonal DIPA. Nowadays it seems like the higher-ABV styles are falling out of favor with folks and huge, heavily hopped beers and have taken a back seat to more sessionable low-ABV lagers. However, I find that DIPAs set the tone for the experience factor in the taproom. If customers are ordering DIPAs, you know people are having a good time and letting loose.” —Trevor Walls, chief brewing officer, Brewery X, Anaheim, Calif.

“This is entirely selfish on my part, but I just love schwarzbier. I would love to see this style become popular enough to be made at the level and consistency of Czech pilsners like we’ve seen these last bunch of years in the craft sphere. Schwarzbier is a fantastic and nuanced beer and I want to be able to go into any taproom, any time of the year, and order a damn good one, please and thank you!” —Jared Lewinski, head brewer, Five Dimes Brewery, Westwood, N.J.

“There comes a time in every brewer’s career where they finally convince the brewery owners they should be allowed to brew a saison. They pour everything they have into it. They do deep research, talk to everyone they know who has brewed one, and end up crafting an incredibly drinkable and complex beer with real depth and nuance. And then it inevitably sits on that draft line for the next eight months until the bar manager convinces the aforementioned owners that they should dump the rest of it to make room for an overly spiced pumpkin beer.” —Richie Tevlin, owner and brewmaster, Space Cadet Brewing Co., Philadelphia

“I hope to see 2026 as the year of the West Coast pils on the East Coast. Ever since moving back east from Los Angeles, I’ve been really enjoying brewing them here. They’re crisp, lean and crushable hoppy bangers that are so close to cementing themselves, but still haven’t quite gained the traction I think they deserve.” —Josh Penney, head brewer, Threes Brewing, Brooklyn

“English bitters. In the midst of lagers of all shapes and sizes being the de rigueur du jour, I can’t help but wonder why English beers, and English bitters in particular, can’t scratch a similar itch for the modern beer consumer. Given the drinkability, complexity, and scope of a relatively loose set of styles in the beer canon, the all-encompassing bitter category is ripe for another moment in the spotlight. With the approachable nature of their strengths, I think the standard, best, special, and extra special [bitters] has something to bring to the contemporary table. I thought for a brief moment in ’22 that my regional drinking community of New England was gaining traction for English styles. Alas, they didn’t hold steadfast. But maybe it can be different in ’26.” —Woody Mott, head brewer, Tributary Brewing Company, Kittery, Maine

“Saisons, or farmhouse ales, could use a little more love. It’s a style that’s hard to wrap your head around as a newcomer, but rewards curiosity the more you try them. They’re open to interpretation, but they’re always dry, fizzy, refreshing, and expressive; oftentimes showcasing a specific ingredient or a unique process to help pack a lot of character into a typically low-alcohol beer. Every brewer’s version is different, but the same; all sharing a blend of inclination, precision, and magic. Saison is an experience that I look forward to each time I try a new one.” —Aaron Bridges, brewer, Finback Brewery, Queens

“I’d be thrilled if younger drinkers discovered pale ale. I don’t know where we went wrong as an industry in marketing the style, but good ones can compellingly strike at the intersection of high-flavor and easy-drinking. For the latter, lagers have taken up a lot of our mindshare, but it’s a joy to hit the palate with more ‘oomph’ while still keeping that ABV in check. I think it hits on something a lot of drinkers are looking for, and it’s hiding in plain sight.” —Jake Guidry, brand director, Hopewell Brewing Co., Chicago