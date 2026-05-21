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When it comes to summertime parties, there’s nothing more appealing and low-stress than a backyard BBQ. You get plenty of sun and fresh air, you don’t have to deep-clean the house, disposable plates are expected and encouraged, and the glorious scent of smoldering charcoal and grilled meats will immediately put guests in a festive mood. Plus, digging into a platter of burgers, hot dogs, ribs, corn, and more with no concern for proper table etiquette is a true seasonal joy.

The only thing that could improve this iconic summer experience? A cold, refreshing beer that pairs perfectly with barbecue flavors. As we head toward Memorial Day and the beginning of summer, we decided to gather recommendations from the those who know best: professional pitmasters. Thirteen barbecue pros suggested their favorite brews for these warm-weather occasions, and we found that light and crisp beers (that are at their best when served ice cold) are most up to the task.

What to drink at a summer barbecue this year, according to pitmasters:

Coors Banquet

Shiner Bock

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher Sparkling Hop Water

Big Muddy Brewing Blueberry Blonde

Modelo Negra

Stella Artois Lager

Reissdorf Kolsch

Singha Thai Lager

Birra Moretti

Wiseacre Brewing Sky Dog Lager

Fast Friends Beer Co. Austin City Lager

Karbach Brewing Co. Crawford Bock

“I like to keep BBQ beer simple. My go-to is Coors Banquet American-style lager in the bottle with the yellow jacket. When I’m cooking barbecue or hanging around a grill for hours, I lean toward something light, refreshing, and lower in alcohol. A true session beer I can stick with over time without it slowing me down.” —Charlie McKenna, chef and founder, Lillie’s Q, Chicago

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“Shiner Bock is the best beer for barbecue because of its malt profile and light hop character. These components of this beer allow it to complement the smoky, fatty, and rich flavors of barbecue without overshadowing, while balancing the flavors of a meat tray.” —Christopher Prieto, pitmaster and owner, Prime Barbecue, Knightdale, N.C.

“I’m not a fan of pairing hazy IPAs or West Coast IPAs with barbecue — they tend to overpower the food. But if you want something with a little hop character, Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher is a solid option. It’s a non-alcoholic hop water with light citrus and bitterness, and you can find it just about anywhere. Great for a backyard barbecue.” —Daniel Castillo, chef and pitmaster, Heritage Barbecue, San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

“Barbecue and beer are a classic pairing and, while we have delicious cocktails on our menu, beer remains the No. 1 seller in our restaurant. I like to introduce friends to local flavors, and we’re fortunate to have several excellent craft beer brewers nearby. Right in Murphysboro, Big Muddy Brewing’s Blueberry Blonde is a refreshing crowd pleaser and perfect for a summer cookout.” —Amy Mills, owner, 17th St BBQ, Murphysboro, Ill.

“A favorite barbecue beer for 2026 is Modelo Negra. Done in a Munich Dunkel style, this beer is light and drinkable while still carrying enough savoriness to stand up to rich cuts of grilled beef and sweet pork ribs. At 5.4 percent ABV, it’s easy to drink a few while cooking and eating.” —Nick Priedite, chef and owner, Priedite BBQ, Los Alamos, Calif.

“For a summer barbecue, I always reach for Stella Artois Lager. It’s incredibly refreshing and widely available, which makes it a hassle-free choice for any gathering. Its bright, effervescent character provides a delightful palate cleanser between bites of smoky fare. This helps keep every taste fresh without overpowering your delicious food.” —Renee Kemper, co-owner, Yankabilly Smokehouse, Cave Springs, Ark.

“Nothing beats a simple, ice-cold Singha beer. It’s a light, pale lager that pairs so well with rich, smoky flavors because it’s able to cut through it all and provides a refreshing, crisp, and subtly sweet counterpoint.” —Sean Wen, co-founder and author, Curry Boys BBQ and “Asian Smoke: Thai and Southeast Asian Barbecue from the Curry Boys,” San Antonio, Texas

“Shiner Bock is one of my favorite drinks to bring because it’s crisp, citrusy, and hoppy enough to stand up to burgers, grilled chicken, and smoky barbecue but it’s still balanced and easy to drink outside on a hot day. It also tends to please both casual beer drinkers and people who are more into craft beer, which makes it a safe ‘bring-to-the-cookout’ choice.” —James Sanders, pitmaster and owner, Sanders BBQ Supply Co., Chicago

“My hands-down favorite beer for a pitmaster’s BBQ will always be Birra Moretti. It’s a beer I started drinking almost 20 years ago. It is a light malt with sweet notes and a floral body with a slightly bitter finish. Birra Moretti is the perfect balance to salt-forward BBQ rubs we all love.” —Brandon Edwards, executive chef and pitmaster, Smokehouse Social, Oklahoma City

“BBQ is usually synonymous with hot weather, so my favorite beers for outdoor get-togethers are typically light. While available nationally, Wiseacre Brewery is local to where I live [near Memphis, Tenn.] and they recently won ‘America’s Best Light Beer’ at the Great American Beer Festival with my favorite brew of theirs, Sky Dog. It’s very crisp and food-friendly without being bland, which I think makes it the perfect accompaniment to BBQ.” —Melissa Cookston, owner and author, Memphis BBQ Company and “Fanning the Flames: Recipes and Tall Tales From BBQ Hall of Famer Melissa Cookston,” Horn Lake, Miss.

“Fast Friends Beer Co. Austin City Lager is nice and easy to drink on hot Texas days. There’s a slight acidity, which is ideal when paired with smoky flavored meats.” —Mike Perez, regional chef, Loro Asian Smokehouse & Bar, Texas

“Stella Artois screams summer to me. It pairs well with anything coming off of the grill — especially pork or poultry. Because Kölsch is light-bodied and highly carbonated, it cuts through the deep, rich flavors of BBQ by cleansing the palate between bites just like a squeeze of lemon or vinegar would do, which makes it the perfect cookout companion,” —Shane McBride, pitmaster and founding partner, Pig Beach BBQ, New York City and West Palm Beach, Fla.

“My favorite brew to pair with our barbecue is Karbach Brewing’s Crawford Bock. The caramel notes pair well with the rich flavors of brisket, and its crisp, low bitterness makes it a good pairing for pork as well. It’s rare to find a brew that enhances such a broad range of protein options.” —Jeremy Archer, owner and pitmaster, Agape BBQ , Liberty Hill, Texas