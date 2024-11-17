There are thousands of breweries in the U.S., and a visit to any of them can be a mixed bag. Some are cozy, low-lit brewpubs tucked away on picturesque city streets, while others require a drive down a long dirt road without cell service or into a sketchy industrial park. Regardless of location or the effort it takes to get there, when the beer is of a certain echelon, some folks are willing to sacrifice atmosphere for good brew.

Usually, the liquid in the glass is enough for drinkers to make the judgment call of whether or not they might make a second visit. But when a bartender or brewer pops into a taproom for a quick pint, they’re usually better trained at spotting the little things that signal the spot might not be up to snuff. To find out what those red flags are, we consulted with 10 beer pros from around the country. Here’s what they had to say.

The biggest red flags at a brewery, according to beer pros:

Breweries in touristy areas

An unfriendly atmosphere

Frozen glassware

Massive tap lists

Stressed-out staff

Only serving beer in standard pint glasses

Unknowledgeable bartenders

Not enough staff to handle crowds

Dirty glassware

Unpleasant smells

A bad playlist

“If a brewpub is in a touristy spot, chances are that the management knows there are different customers every day. There’s less motivation to make delicious beer if you’re not caring about enticing regular customers.” —Brian Hunt, co-owner and executive brewer, Moonlight Brewing Company, Santa Rosa, Calif.

“The first thing I would notice is the overall vibe and atmosphere. If I’m going to a specific brewery, it’s usually because I either know it has good products or someone recommended it to me. I prefer an inviting vibe as opposed to the antiquated dark, dingy, grumpy thing you sometimes walk into.” —Christopher Harvey, beertender, City Beer, NYC

“They’re using frozen or frosted glasses. This is, like, an entry-level sports bar mistake. Frozen glasses not only taste like the freezer they’re pulled from, but the ice crystals will absolutely cause your beer to foam over and make it flat. Beer served that cold is also nearly impossible to taste, which is only a good thing if you’re selling bad beer! This is more of a problem for beer-focused bars than breweries, but I have seen it happen in the wild, and I immediately ordered an out-of-house cider when I noticed.” —Zach Mack, travel and drinks writer and owner of ABC Beer Co., NYC

“Red flag: massive tap list. Why do you need 14 different hazy IPAs on tap? It’s just confusing, and half of them usually aren’t good. People don’t know what to order, bartenders get buried in questions, and people get wasted because they gotta try ’em all. I like breweries that know what they’re good at and produce enough beer to satisfy their local demand, almost English pub-style. Make good beer and sell it in your taproom. Stop trying to take over the world.” —Tim Crook, co-founder, Nebuleus Beer, Portland, Ore.

“The potential red flag I would notice entering a brewery taproom is the attitude of the bartender. If they seem stressed or anxious, you know they are not enjoying their job, which probably is a result of their work environment and company culture. I enjoy frequenting happy and welcoming businesses. Places with disgruntled employees that don’t look like they enjoy being there — not so much.” —Derek Gallanosa, director of beer operations, GOAL. Brewing, San Diego

“Standard pint glasses [being used for every beer]. The depth of research or passion into one’s craft can be seen by simply through the glassware for the appropriate style or the sake of highlighting the product. Standard pint glasses hold neither of these qualities.” —Cameron Owen, founder, Hidden Space Brewing, Greenville, S.C.

“One thing that really irks me is bartenders who aren’t knowledgeable. If you work at a brewery, even if you serve cocktails (as most do now), you still work at a brewery. Take some time to know the beer. Understand what it should taste like and know some comparable beers.” —Shawn Cannon, head brewer, Free Will Brewing Co., Bucks County, Pa.

“I’d say a red flag is when a crowded taproom can’t handle their lines — not draft, but people lining up at the bar. A taproom should have an adequate amount of staff members to handle a rush. Ideally, no customer should have to wait more than two minutes for a drink.” —Dave DelSonno, services director, Carton Brewing Company, Atlantic Highlands, N.J.

“For me, it’s really how my traditional five senses take in the brewery immediately upon walking in: the overall atmosphere, sight, smell, and touch. Cleanliness is one of my top concerns. If the taproom smells unpleasant or doesn’t appear clean (i.e., clean glassware) then I wonder if they clean their lines appropriately and if my beer has been compromised.” —Missy Begay, co-founder and creative director, Bow & Arrow Brewing Co., Albuquerque, N.M.

“I don’t think I’ve ever walked into a brewery and immediately thought, ‘No way, I’m outta here.’ But I will say that if 21 Pilots is cranking through the sound system, then I’m probably not amongst my people. Regardless, I’m still gonna break out the laptop, don some noise-canceling headphones, and crush a couple of pints over some spreadsheet work.” —Brian Confer, co-owner and head brewer, Stormcloud Brewing Company, Frankfort, Mich.

