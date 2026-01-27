Whiskey’s strength as a community builder lies in its abundance of choice. The seemingly endless array of bourbons, ryes, Scotch whiskies, and other brown liquor categories means there’s always a new and exciting bottle to find, even if it’s a “new-to-you” label that’s been around for a while. The moment of discovery is always special, partially because unearthing a new favorite instantly provides another conduit for fortifying existing bonds with old friends or even creating fresh connections with fellow spirits enthusiasts. Whiskey is best enjoyed in the company of others, after all.

Experiencing these whiskey “eureka” moments is especially cool because they more often than not involve underrated labels deserving of more hype. Landing on these bottles tends to result from personal curiosity or a gentle recommendation from a friend or bartender instead of a sleek marketing campaign.

With this in mind, we asked 17 bartenders to name a few underrated bottles that can create these singular spirited moments. Next time your curious streak leads you to your local bottle shop, here’s where to start.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

The most underrated whiskeys, according to bartenders:

Nikka Coffey Malt

Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

Garrison Brothers Single Barrel

Eigashima Distillery Akashi Shuzo White Oak Blend

Good Trouble Bourbon

Tullibardine 500 Sherry Finish Scotch Whisky

Suntory Toki Japanese Whisky

Ohishi Japanese Whisky

Old Forester 1920

Hirsch Bourbon

McCarthy’s Oregon Single Malt Whiskey

Willett Family Estate 4 Year Rye

Nikka From the Barrel

Old Grand-Dad

Abasolo

Middle West Spirits Pumpernickel Rye

Old Monongahela Rye

A. Overholt Straight Rye

Liberty Pole Spirits Rye

Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Rye

“I’d choose Nikka Coffey Malt as an underrated whiskey. It’s often overshadowed by more well-known Japanese labels, yet it offers a beautiful softness and depth that unfolds slowly, revealing a profile that’s malt-driven, lightly spiced, and gently sweet without feeling heavy. I appreciate how it’s expressive yet restrained. It’s equally enjoyable neat, with food, or used in cocktails where it adds body and nuance without overpowering. This is a bottle that rewards attention rather than demanding it.” —Ahu Hettema, owner, Istanbul Hawai’i, Honolulu

“I would have to say one of the whiskeys we carry that is often overlooked and therefore underrated is Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey. Teeling uses some unconventional and innovative techniques to create a small bottle packed with tons of unique flavors. Combining both grain and malt whiskey, they then age their whiskey in bourbon barrels and finish them in Central American rum casks, creating notes of fruits, spices, and vanilla.” —Christopher Martinez, general manager, Bondi Sushi, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

“Garrison Brothers Single Barrel is underrated because it delivers bold, uncompromising flavor with a depth and heat that showcases Texas bourbon at its most authentic. Each barrel expresses a unique character, offering rich notes of caramel, oak, and dark fruit that rival far more hyped labels. Its craftsmanship and small-batch individuality often fly under the radar, but true bourbon enthusiasts know it drinks far above its mainstream reputation.” —Dylan McCoy, assistant director of food and beverage, JW Marriott Dallas Arts District, Dallas

“Akashi Shuzo White Oak Blend from the Eigashima Distillery. I discovered this whiskey about a year ago during my ongoing ‘education’ in Japanese spirits; although it’s known as a sake producer, Eigashima has also been making whiskey for over a century, and produces this label primarily in the summer when sake production slows. The distillery’s proximity to the sea gives this blend a slight salinity on the nose and palate with notes of citrus and toffee. Flavors of apple, vanilla, pine nuts, and chocolate come through as well, with a wheat-forward finish and the salinity coming back around with each sip. It’s an accessible, versatile, and balanced whiskey that I feel blends Scotch tradition with Japanese precision well!” —Ethan Brown, beverage operations, Up-Down Arcade Bar, Nashville

“I love Good Trouble Bourbon, which is made by fellow Chicagoan Dee Robinson in an effort to make the world of bourbon more approachable and inclusive. It’s a stunning bourbon, extremely smooth and honeyed with just enough spice to not be overwhelming. Also, every bottle sold benefits the Be Good, Do Good to Shine Your Light Foundation, which is committed to promoting unity, inclusivity, and positive change by leveraging the cultural appeal of bourbon.” —Ali Martin, beverage director, Atelier, Chicago

“Tullibardine 500 Sherry Finish Scotch Whisky hasn’t received the acknowledgement it deserves. This could be due to its price range, or it could be because this whisky is lightly sweet rather than being intense and peaty. Aged in American oak casks and finished in 500-liter sherry casks, the whisky is a burnished bronze with predominant aromas of pome fruits including apples and pears with notes of vanilla and salted toffee. Although oak-forward on the palate, also expect some vanilla and date flavor notes with a short but silky mouthfeel on the finish.” —Jairo Pastrana, food and beverage director, Sheraton Houston Brookhollow Hotel, Houston

“Suntory Toki Japanese Whisky is often underestimated because it’s widely associated with the highball, but that accessibility is exactly what makes it exceptional. From a beverage program perspective, it delivers balance, clarity, and consistency — bright orchard fruit, light spice, and restrained oak — without overwhelming the palate. It performs just as well neat as it does in simple, spirit-forward cocktails, which is rare at this price point. For operators and guests alike, Toki is a reliable, thoughtfully made whisky that quietly overdelivers.” —Marisa King, restaurant bars and event manager, Elm & Good, Dallas

“Ohishi Japanese Whisky. Ohishi is distilled from rice using koji instead of barley. It is soft and light with a sweetness like in sake and floral notes due to the sherry cask. It is very underrated and unique at the same time. It is a great buy for its price, as it does not have the prestige of the Yamazakis and Nikkas which are made with barley. It will be a great addition to a whisky tasting, if only to compare whisky made with rice and whisky made from barley.” —Rohit Nambiar, director of food and beverage, Cima, Rosemont, Ill.

“Old Forester 1920 is seriously underrated because it packs 115-proof punch yet still drinks balanced and flavorful, providing bold spice and rich character without needing a crazy price tag. At around $55 to $70 retail, it delivers a complexity that rivals much pricier bourbons, making it one of the best bang-for-your-buck high-proof pours out there. And unlike limited releases, it’s widely available on shelves nationwide so you don’t have to jump through hoops or pay secondary prices to enjoy a bourbon with real strength and depth.” —Ryan Puckett, beverage manager, TENN at Holston House, Nashville

“Hirsch is a very underrated Kentucky bourbon with a few different expressions such as Horizon, Bivouac, and The Lost Horizon. The flavor is amazing on each version. They are also a little higher in ABV, which helps with cocktails, allowing the bourbon to shine through and hold up in the drink.” —Nick Kanakaris, beverage director, Aubrey’s Corner, Summit, N.J.

“When new categories develop on the national stage, it’s because someone already blazed a trail. In the case of American single malts, that trailblazer is the underrated McCarthy’s Oregon Single Malt Whiskey from Hood River Distillers. Using peated malt imported from Scotland, this line of whiskeys with their various age statements and barrel finishes should serve as a benchmark for other distillers around the world. To get so much variety from one small warehouse room is a marvel, and it’s also a testament to the creativity and resolve of [master distiller] Caitlin Bartlemay and the rest of the Hood River Distillers team.” —Christopher Cornelius, bartender, Nocturno Cocktail Bar, Las Vegas

“Willett Family Estate 4 Year Rye is the whiskey I reach for when I want to remind people that age statements aren’t the whole story. It’s widely respected behind the bar, but somehow still flies under the radar elsewhere despite being so distinctive. It’s bright, herbal, and a little unruly in the best way — mint, dill, citrus peel, black pepper — all riding a lively proof that keeps things fun rather than forceful. It drinks great neat, holds its own in a Manhattan, and never disappears in the glass. It’s not flashy, it doesn’t chase trends, and it doesn’t need to. The bottle just shows up, does the work, and quietly earns a permanent spot on the back bar.” —Zack Thomas, beverage director, Peregrine and Capulet Cocktail Club, Raleigh, N.C.

“I would like to put forward Nikka From the Barrel as my selection for the most underrated whiskey. Despite its modest price point and humble packaging, it offers an incredibly complex and cold flavor profile that rivals many high-end aged malts. The high proof (51.4 percent ABV) preserves a rich depth of oak, spice, and mellow sweetness, making it a versatile powerhouse that truly deserves more spotlight in the Japanese whiskey category.” —Jee Yoon, general manager, Omakase Shoji, Chicago

“In my opinion, the most underrated whiskey is Old Grand-Dad Bourbon. I have been using it in my bars for the past 13 years, and I think it has everything you want from a bourbon. It’s sweet, spiced, and it has a full body. I also think it benefits from being slightly less polished than other brands. That edge gives it personality, especially in a noisy pub setting where subtlety can get lost. It’s very ‘old-school Irish pub whiskey’ in the best sense.” —Chad Austin, beverage director, Bar Benjamin, Los Angeles

“Abasolo doesn’t always get the spotlight, but it should! It truly is a hidden gem in the whiskey world. Crafted from ancestral Mexican corn, it offers a flavor profile that feels both approachable and refreshingly different. It’s a great complement to classic whiskey styles while introducing a meaningful cultural influence. Definitely one worth discovering.” —Elias Ybarra, director of food and beverage, InterContinental San Antonio, San Antonio, Texas

“I was recently introduced to Middle West Spirits Pumpernickel Rye and it stands head and shoulders above most of the other spirits I have recently tasted. I believe it bridges the gap between bourbon and rye beautifully, featuring a heavy barrel influence with notes of vanilla, caramel, and deep molasses.” —Cherish Varley, beverage manager, Ox Bar & Hearth, Chicago

“Hailing from Pittsburgh, I would be remiss if I didn’t believe that the most underrated whiskey is a category: Old Monongahela Rye. This is America’s original whiskey, predating Kentucky bourbon by decades and the source of the famed Whiskey Rebellion. Almost lost to obscurity by Prohibition, it is seeing a rebirth. This whiskey is assertive, spicy, and vibrant. It’s going to smack you around, and you’re going to like it. ‘Old Mon’ rye is a young whiskey, but not harsh in an astringent sense. The rye and barley mash provides a molasses-like essence with warm baking spices and a woody finish. Despite its brashiness, it is exceptionally layered and complex. If you are looking to explore Old Monongahela Rye, it may require some searching, but I would recommend A. Overholt Straight Rye, Liberty Pole Spirits Rye, or Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Rye. If for no other reason, if it was important enough to start a rebellion, it’s got to be worth trying a couple of sips.” —Mark Miller, food and beverage director, The Industrialist Hotel, Pittsburgh