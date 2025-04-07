Popularity does not always equal personal satisfaction in the bourbon world. It’s the risk enthusiasts take when they open a critically acclaimed or tater-approved bottle for the first time. That initial encounter with the juice may leave them cold or indifferent, leaving them to wonder why the bottle garnered so much hype.

This lackluster experience isn’t limited to bottles — sometimes, a drinker may not click with a specific whiskey style or a certain production technique. These aren’t inherently terrible situations; the person that’s not impressed by a popular brand will walk away understanding what they do and don’t like a little more.

Bartenders know this situation rather well, and they tend to have at least one bourbon they’ve encountered that simply doesn’t do it for them. To demonstrate this, we asked eight bartenders to highlight what they feel is the most overrated bourbon on the market. These opinions are relative and deeply personal, which is something to keep in mind should one of them pick one of your favorites.

The Most Overrated Bourbon, According to Bartenders

Ultra-Premium Bourbons

Blanton’s

Highly Allocated Bourbons

Maker’s Mark

The Bourbon Category Itself

Hazmat Bottlings

Pappy Van Winkle

Henry McKenna 10 Year

“Too many brands are releasing these ultra-premium, overpriced, one-of-a-kind bourbons. The big issue with these bottles is that the average price is $75 or $100-plus, and bars have to charge $20 or more to pour them. It is chasing young drinkers away from this category.” —Dayton Owens, master mixologist, Vintage Vino, Kissimmee, Fla.

“Blanton’s, hands down! There’s nothing inherently wrong with it, except for the fact that the ever-increasing price and allocation tactics make you wonder: When is enough, enough? The hype definitely doesn’t live up to the expectations, and the price tag isn’t justified — especially when there’s always a great alternative or two at a better cost.” —Vadim Morozov, executive assistant manager of food, beverage, and culinary services, Casa don Alonso, St. Louis

“The most overrated bourbons are the highly allocated ones. While these limited releases certainly generate a lot of buzz, I believe bourbon should be more accessible and affordable for everyone — not just the select few who can find them quickly or afford the premium prices. Bourbon is meant to be enjoyed by all, not just reserved for a small, exclusive group.” —Tony Goodman, bar manager, Madrina, Webster Groves, Mo.

“I know it’s a popular pick, but I just don’t get the hype around Maker’s Mark. Give me a Woodford Reserve instead.” —Matt Hayes, general manager, Lottie’s Pub, Chicago

“There is a lack of new innovation in the category. I love the romanticism of bourbon. There is a strong history and tradition behind it, and [it] can taste like the best chewy nutty toffee you have ever had. But some companies have been making this stuff for over 200 years and have really perfected it, and what can be done for the most part has been done. So why do new companies keep wanting to get in the bourbon game? It might be time to turn to the American single malt whiskey category instead. I want to see interesting mash bills put in sustainable barrels, trying out different woods, or using old wine barrels. There is so much to explore. So why do I keep getting tasted on 2-year-old bourbon from emerging distilleries? Show me something new and stop cutting down trees for single-use barrels.” —Abby Kermode, lead bartender, Campfire, Calabasas, Calif.

“‘Hazmat’ whiskeys are stupid. I love a cask-strength whiskey that performs as it should, where it opens up with water, evolves over ice, and truly tastes great through the changes. But making a bourbon high-proof just for the sake of being high-proof doesn’t serve a purpose.” —H. Joseph Ehrmann, owner, Elixir Saloon, San Francisco

“When asked what bourbon I thought was overrated, immediately Pappy Van Winkle came to mind. To be clear, these are delightful bourbons and I am not saying the quality is lacking. But I will say that there are many fine wheated bourbons on the market that are as delicious and can cost a couple hundred to a couple thousand less depending on the bottle.” —Roy England, bar manager, Olivero, Wilmington, N.C.

“Allocations and hype can suddenly make a seemingly inconspicuous bottle of bourbon the talk of the town and drive up its price tag. Henry McKenna 10 Year single barrel did just that. We stopped carrying it in my bar simply because I can’t stomach paying $50 for a bottle that I used to get on the regular for $18. It’s still the same bourbon, and it’s solid, but it’s definitely not worth the extreme price increase over the past few years.” —Bo Counts, owner/operator, Pinpoint, Fayetteville, Ark.

