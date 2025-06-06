When it comes to cocktails, everybody has an opinion. Perhaps it’s a common one, like that Martinis should always be stirred and never shaken. Other opinions might be hotter takes, like Old Fashioneds are overrated. No matter what, every drinker has at least one opinion regarding cocktails and how they ought to be prepared and enjoyed.

To learn about some of the most controversial cocktail opinions held by the pros, we asked bartenders from across the country for their hottest cocktail takes. Of course, if a bartender calls out something you personally enjoy, that does not make it bad — the best thing about hot takes is that they’re often meant to be disagreed with.

With that in mind, check out 11 bartenders’ most controversial cocktail takes below, from the uselessness of jiggers to the importance of non-alcoholic drinks.

“Your jigger is useless. Watching the best bartenders all over the world with sloppy jiggering technique is weighing on me. Pun intended. Many bartenders look down upon the art of technical free pouring (using timing techniques and cuts to control the amount of liquid poured from bottles), but the use of jiggers has become lackadaisical. Seldom do I see bartenders actually looking at the line, the pour, or even the jigger itself, but simply pouring to some imaginary place, turning the jigger while continuing the pour right off the side of the jigger into the tin. It’s everywhere I look. If you’re going to use a jigger, fine, but use it properly. If it’s just for show, I would suggest taking the time to learn the art of free pouring and save some time, become more efficient and free up a hand to do something else while you’re pouring! Boom — two birds, two hands. Or something like that.” —Kate Gerwin, owner, Happy Accidents Bar, Albuquerque, N.M.

“While clarification is a valuable technique, it’s increasingly become the default across many bar programs, resulting in menus where nearly every cocktail is pre-batched. In the process, some of the craft and connection behind the bar experience can get lost. At Sanjh, we value both technique and hospitality. Our cocktails are rooted in Indian ingredients and culinary influences, and while we incorporate modern methods, we also prioritize the guest experience. Part of the romance of a great cocktail is watching it come together — seeing the bartender’s precision, the balance of ingredients, the care behind each pour. We aim to preserve that sense of craft and interaction, ensuring each drink feels intentional, engaging, and true to the spirit of the bar.” —Yangdup Lama, director of cocktails & spirits, Sanjh Restaurant & Bar, Irving, Texas

“Bartenders are too preoccupied with the projection of their knowledge within the industry and culture. There is an exhausting palaver that prioritizes appearance over joy and it seeps into their work. They don’t want their peers to think less of them for ordering a Tequila Soda in a top 50 cocktail bar nor for enjoying a brand that is widely dismissed as ‘bad.’ This attitude becomes internalized and projected onto service. We forget why we are doing this. I’ve seen coworkers with true reverence cite service as the sole driver behind their craft and then roll their eyes in a guest’s face for ordering a ‘Tito’s and vodka’ [instead of ‘Tito’s and soda’]. Through this performance, it’s extremely easy to lose oneself in a high-level competitive environment. Our job is to guide, not judge.” —Cheyenne Paydar, bartender, Monkey Thief, New York City

“People clutch their pearls when I say this, but MSG belongs in cocktails. It’s not just for ramen or popcorn — it’s umami, it’s body, it’s balance. I’ve used it in everything from Dirty Martinis to clarified tomato highballs. It rounds out bitterness, amplifies citrus, and gives savory cocktails the kind of depth bartenders are always chasing with expensive vermouths or obscure amari. The hate comes from a place of outdated stigma, not science or taste. If you’re still scared of MSG in 2025, you’re behind.” —Daniel Beedle, certified sommelier and director of operations, Kimpton The Forum Hotel, Charlottesville, Va.

“The rumors are true: Guests are drinking less. And honestly? I’m here for it. It used to be a begrudging afterthought, but low- or no-ABV cocktails have become one of the most rewarding challenges of my career. Ten years ago, mocktails were mostly juice and shame. Now, we’re crafting them with as much intent as any classic cocktail: think housemade infusions, advanced prep techniques, and specialty glassware that makes the experience feel elevated, not lesser. At Unapologetic Foods restaurants, we design non-alc drinks with layered flavor, texture, and story, not just as an option, but as a statement.” —Mike Reed, beverage director, Unapologetic Foods, NYC

“One of the biggest controversies I hear about is the cocktail world putting way too much emphasis on big-city bar scenes. There’s this idea floating around that if you’re not in a big market, the cocktail scene is more irrelevant, and I couldn’t disagree more. Some of the most thoughtful, creative cocktails I’ve ever seen are coming out of smaller markets. I’ve built my career on the Georgia coast, and what we might lack in foot traffic, we make up for in community, consistency, and originality.” —Nic Wallace, 2025 U.S. Bartender of The Year – USBG Presents World Class Sponsored by Diageo

“Overly complex cocktail builds just don’t fit the reality of a busy, high-volume NYC bar. I love thoughtful technique and creativity, but some modern cocktails are becoming unnecessarily complicated. Fat-washes, multiple house infusions, layered garnishes — it can get to a point where the build overshadows the actual experience. In a fast-paced environment like New York, that level of complexity just isn’t practical. If there are 100 people in front of me, service tickets are pouring out, it just doesn’t get the same love. People want something great without waiting forever. A well-executed, balanced drink made with care goes a lot further than something that takes 10 minutes and three mixing glasses. Simplicity, when done well, is just as impressive.” —Lauren Rojas, head bartender, Jac’s on Bond, NYC

“My controversial bartender hot take is that Manhattans are extremely overrated, and for it being a classic cocktail, doesn’t taste as good as the prestige it carries. I’ve never understood sweet vermouth in general, I think it’s gross, too overpowering and cloyingly boring. In the past, I’ve had success substituting the vermouth for Averna Amaro and coffee bitters instead of Angostura, for an earthier, more robust cocoa flavor profile. It’s my shameful bartender secret. We are supposed to know and like all the classics, right? Not the Manhattan. I’ve always detested it and my theory is that I’m not alone, but because of its elevated status in cocktail culture, we drink it because it’s a classic and easy to go to.” —Justin Young, head bartender, Farm Bar Lakeview, Chicago

“Too many drink makers, not enough bartenders. Everyone’s obsessed with crafting the coolest cocktail or pre-batching every element for speed, but in the process, we’ve lost a bit of the magic of true bartending. I get it; coming from a high-volume background, I understand the need for efficiency. But there’s something special about watching a bartender truly command a room, connecting with every guest while still delivering incredible drinks. That kind of presence is rare these days, and I think the industry’s missing it.” —Evan Hawkins, owner and operator, Romeo’s, NYC

“There’s something undeniably cool about a well-batched cocktail. It’s smart, thoughtful, and often the result of a bartender pre-planning for consistency and speed, without sacrificing creativity. You know someone still measured, stirred, and tasted it beforehand. It still feels crafted. But draft cocktails? The ones poured from a spout, like beer? That’s where I draw the line. When I go out for a cocktail, I’m not just looking for a drink — I’m looking for an experience. A good cocktail should come alive in front of you. It should be built from ingredients, shaken or stirred with intention, and served with a sense of presence. Watching a bartender pull a cocktail from a tap doesn’t exactly inspire confidence. How do I know it’s balanced? Fresh? Properly stored? It strips away the ceremony, turning something artistic into something automated. Cocktails aren’t just about what’s in the glass; they’re about the experience, the craft, the intention behind every pour and stir. Cocktails aren’t beer. They shouldn’t be served like that. When I sit at a bar, I want to see the process — the creativity, the choices, the craftsmanship. That’s what I’m looking for. Otherwise, I might as well stay home and crack open a can.” —Bryan Rojas, beverage manager, The Dearborn, Chicago

“My most controversial cocktail take is probably that green Chartreuse is overrated. Sure, it is delicious and sacred and rarefied. But is it this fervor-inciting, insane-price-commanding liqueur of the gods? I don’t think so. Personally, I’ve had great luck with Faccia Bruto Centerbe (about half the cost) and Luxardo Del Santo (about a third of the cost), which are both also significantly easier to source in quantity. For cocktails that need the proofiness of Chartreuse, use an over-proof base spirit like a navy-strength gin for a Last Word, and rinse with Elixir Vegetal if you need the aromatics of Chartreuse to feel proper.” —Ryan Castelaz, founder & creative director, Discourse Coffee and Agency Cocktail Lounge, Milwaukee

