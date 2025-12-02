You can never be 100 percent sure what you’ll get when you walk into a bar. Even if a spot boasts a list of accolades, the hospitality might fall flat or a drink that looks great on social media may not live up to the hype. Those are red flags for sure, but luckily there are green flags you can look out for as well that will hint you’re in for a good time.

Whether you’re exploring dive bars in a different part of town or cocktail bars in a new city, you can tell everything you need to know about a place by scanning the back bar. Check out some of the brands they’re stocking and the lineup will quickly reveal if a place is worth its salt — as long as you know what to look for.

We asked 12 bartenders from across the country what bottle instantly signals they should get comfortable and settle in for a couple of rounds.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

Here are the biggest green flag bottles, according to bartenders:

Amaro Nonino

Old Grand-Dad

Acid Spirits

Mezonte

D.O.M Benedictine

Underberg Bitters

Yellow Chartreuse

Pierre Ferrand Renegade No. 3 Jamaica Rum Barrel Brandy

Suze

Cascahuín Tequila

Michter’s US*1 Rye

Tequila Fortaleza

“My green flag is Amaro Nonino. I’m a big amaro guy in general, but seeing Nonino on a back bar always feels like a great sign. It goes a step beyond the usual Fernet-Branca ‘industry nod’ and tells me the team cares about their amaro selection and understands how to use it. It’s a delicious amaro on its own, but more importantly, it signals that the bar probably executes classic cocktails properly and with the right ingredients — especially something as spec-sensitive as a Paper Plane. If they’ve got Nonino stocked, chances are they know what they’re doing behind the bar.” —Derek Stilmann, owner, Bar Kaiju, Miami

“Old Grand-Dad was my first bourbon that I absolutely loved. It’s perfect in a well, in a cocktail, or during a safety meeting. If a bar has Old Grand-Dad on the back bar, I know I’m going to fit right in.” —Travis Howse, bar manager, Trick Dog, San Francisco

“I like to see a back bar that’s curated with intention, as (chances are) that thoughtfulness will translate to the cocktails. Pretty much any of the spirits produced by Acid are worth a prime place on the shelf, but my favorite is the Seaweed, made from sugar kelp excess harvested from Atlantic Sea Farms in Maine, which gives green, umami flavors with the nose you’d get on opening a pack of nori. Everything Acid makes is from upcycled botanical waste from regional farms, bars and restaurants, and I love that it’s made on the small scale right here in New York City.” —Logan Rodriguez, beverage director, Oddball, NYC

“Any time I see anything from Mezonte on a back bar, I know some capable hands put it there. Whether the whole program is built circling Mezonte’s subject matter and ethos or it’s just a bar manager’s guilty-pleasure splurge, that bottle signals that something good is happening. Mezonte is, to me, one of the most fairly priced ‘premium’ spirits relative to the quality they’re bottling — especially when you factor in the ethical sourcing and the people behind the project. But for many guests, it can feel like a high price point without context. To sell Mezonte properly, you need to guide, educate, and offer real hospitality to explain what makes it special — unless you’re banking on a mezcal nerd spotting it on the shelf.” —Max Reis, beverage director, Mirate, Los Angeles

“D.O.M Benedictine signals that a bar is willing to carry a product that is never a main feature in a cocktail yet still extremely useful. This also means that the bar cares about being able to craft all types of cocktails for their guests, not just being able to pour out everything as a shot. Bonus points if the Benedictine is not just collecting dust on the far corner of the back bar, but in reach of the well and looks as if it is used nightly.” —Mitch Lyons, co-owner, Highball, Phoenix

“Underberg bitters are usually a good sign that a bar values quality while still keeping things lighthearted. They don’t signal a massive spirits collection or an exclusive atmosphere — more often, they suggest a touch of grit and a laid-back, unpretentious vibe.” —Chad Spangler, co-owner, Service Bar, Washington, D.C.

“My green flag bottle? No question. Yellow Chartreuse is the smoothest social cheat code. It needs no additions — it’s a cocktail in and of itself. Walking into even the diveiest of dives, when I peep that bottle I know the night is going to be hella fun.” —Ricky Reyna, beverage director, Bar Madonna, NYC

“Pierre Ferrand Renegade No. 3 Jamaica Rum Barrel Brandy is a huge green-flag bottle. It’s super niche. But those who know, know that this is a phenomenally nuanced and smooth spirit that bridges the flavors of cognac and rum. As a personal favorite of mine, if I see it on a back bar, it’s the first thing I’ll order.” —Will Patton, managing partner, Press Club, Washington, D.C.

“A bottle that’s always a green flag on a back bar is Suze. It’s a heavily aromatic, bitter French aperitif with bell pepper, vegetal, and floral notes. While it’s essential for a White Negroni, it also pairs beautifully with agave distillates and citrus. If a bartender can confidently reach for Suze, that’s a drink I want to try.” —Marshall Minaya, beverage director, Valerie, NYC

“If I spot Cascahuín on the back bar, I know I’m in good hands. It’s a legendary producer from El Arenal — everything master distiller Chava Rosales touches is beautiful and delicious. I’m still amazed it isn’t wildly popular in the US, especially given the value.” —James Nowicki, head bartender, Municipal Grand, Savannah, Ga.

“When I walk into a spot and notice Michter’s US*1 Rye on the bar, I immediately feel confident that I’m in for a good evening. This rye has become my personal go-to choice, especially when I’m craving a well-crafted Sazerac, and in my experience no other rye matches this single-barrel, small-batch expression from Michter’s when it comes to complementing the flavors of such a classic cocktail. It’s a solid indication that the bar values quality ingredients in their cocktails.” —Niko Imbert, head bartender and senior vice president of hospitality, Bon Vivants, Nassau, Bahamas

“A bottle that’s always a green flag for me is a well-made, genuinely delicious tequila. Fortaleza (any expression) immediately comes to mind. It’s one of my favorites, and it’s not the easiest to source these days so seeing it on a back bar tells me the team is going the extra mile. It signals that the buyers care about quality and are choosing thoughtful, small-scale agave producers over the more readily available mass-market options.” —Tristan Brunel, head of bars, The Ned NoMad, NYC