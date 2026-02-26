Vodka is notoriously considered a “boring” spirit among bartenders. This partially stems from its long-standing reputation for being a flavorless, odorless neutral grain spirit. These characteristics haven’t technically been accurate for years — the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) removed those taste and smell requirements in 2020. Still, the specter of the past haunts the category.

But here’s the thing: Vodka has never been boring, at least from a cocktail perspective. The right vodka adds a level of punch to cocktails like the Moscow Mule or the Cosmopolitan, making the drink’s flavors sharper and more pronounced. This power to intensify makes vodka the ideal conduit for making the briny funk of a Dirty Martini taste downright filthy. It’s also why a hyper-carbonated Vodka Soda can do wonders in resetting the palate after a night of tippling.

Savvy bartenders know what vodka can deliver in a drink. They also know that no two vodkas are alike, traditional perception of the spirit be damned. Because of this, they tend to have a favorite label for building layered cocktails or executing basic calls. We asked 15 bartenders to name their preferred cocktail vodka, and their responses point to a breadth of opinion, which may surprise those who still unwittingly look down on the spirit.

“For my home bar, I wanted a vodka with some character and I ended the search with Woody Creek 100 Percent Potato Vodka. It stands up to the big flavors of the aperitivo and the Rubino vermouth, and brings a super creaminess to the drink. I always serve it in Negroni variations, like the original, over lots of ice in a double Old Fashioned glass with a half-wheel of orange, but it is so creamy, it works just as well chilled and strained into a frozen cocktail glass with a twist of orange zest.” —Dale DeGroff, bartending legend, Pawtucket, Conn.

“Ketel One is the ideal vodka for cocktails because it balances purity, texture, and character. It delivers a crisp profile, citrus notes, and gentle pepper notes that elevate drinks without overpowering them. In a Vodka Martini it feels elegant and focused. In a Vodka Soda, it stays refreshing and lively, and in a signature cocktail it is your ally. Ketel One blends seamlessly with fresh juices, herbs, and bitters, giving cocktails depth. For bartenders and home bartenders alike, it’s a versatile and dependable vodka that consistently makes every recipe taste intentional and refined.” —Elvis Zeneli, bartender, The Clumsies, Athens

“We love working with Arbikie Tattie Bogle, a potato vodka made using ‘wonky’ potatoes grown on the distillery’s own farm. It’s a spirit with real character and a sense of place, shaped by the harvest each year. The flavor is fresh and clean, with a subtle cucumber note that adds brightness to any cocktail without overpowering it. There’s also a natural smoothness to it, which makes it a pleasure to work with. Served as a freezer door Martini, it’s crisp and zesty, with a silky texture and a long, elegant finish. On top of this, it’s a local Scottish product and the first potato vodka produced in Scotland, making it particularly favorable in our bar.” —Emilio Giovanazzi, head bartender, American Bar at Gleneagles Hotel, Auchterarder, Scotland

“For mixing delicious cocktails, I often turn to Belvedere. It’s well made and clean but it also has a distinct point of view born of its rye base. It works well as a Martini when you want something assertive, but it also shines as a supporting player in a Vodka Gimlet.” —Sam Nellis, head bartender, Silver Lyan, Washington, D.C.

“For mixing cocktails, I’d recommend Stoli Elit. We use it regularly in our Gimlets, Martinis, and other spirit-forward cocktails. It’s exceptionally clean and neutral, which lets fresh citrus and other ingredients shine without adding harshness. Because of its unique freeze-filtration process, it offers a level of clarity that is hard to beat. It is a reliable, high-end vodka that pulls its weight in any serious home bar or commercial beverage program.” —Sam Yeakley, head mixologist, The Foundry, Dayton, Ohio

“For mixing, it depends on the cocktail. In Martini-style drinks like a Vodka Martini, Kangaroo, or Vesper-style builds, the vodka is the drink, so I’d always go premium: clean texture, good weight, and no harsh ethanol. I like Altamura and a newer discovery for me, Origins Vodka by Orientalist Spirits. Both stay crisp and polished when you chill and dilute. If vodka isn’t the dominant component (like in highballs, fruit-forward sours, or long drinks), almost any well-made vodka will work just fine.” —Paul Aguilar, head of R&D, Himkok, Oslo, Norway

“We’re using American Harvest Organic Vodka on some of our restaurants’ new menus. It’s wheat-based, so it has a little softness and body to it, which is huge when you’re adding olive brine and chili heat to a drink like I do for our Hot & Dirty Martini. Some vodkas get sharp or aggressive once you start layering salt and spice, but this one doesn’t. It rounds the edges, has a soft mid-palate, and lets the savory spice and brine be the protagonist. Its texture carries hot pepper brine and olive brine seamlessly, lifting the drink’s aromatics. It lets the drink feel intentional, not aggressive.” —Mariena Mercer Boarini, master mixologist, Wynn Resorts North America, Las Vegas

“One of my favorite vodkas to mix with is Haku Vodka. What really draws me to it is the rich, mellow texture and the subtle sweetness that comes from its 100 percent Japanese white rice base. That rice character gives the spirit a gentle roundness and depth that you don’t always find in vodka, which can sometimes lean neutral to the point of being one-dimensional. Haku’s distillation process, which utilizes both column and pot distillation, allows it to retain a beautiful balance of purity and character. There’s also something about its distinctly Japanese identity that I appreciate. The attention to detail and craftsmanship really come through in the final product. It’s a clean expression of vodka in the truest sense — crisp, elegant, and balanced — making it incredibly versatile behind the bar. Haku shines in a Martini. At the same time, it’s sturdy enough to serve as a strong foundation for more layered vodka-based cocktails.” —Isaiah Sergeant, head bartender, Seed Library, New York City

“Beluga Vodka. A premium vodka like Beluga should provide a clean canvas. Beluga’s profile is refined, and features additional character, in cocktails where subtle texture and aroma are important. This is also a low-burn and smooth vodka that will enable and enhance the flavors of mixers in drinks served chilled. Whether you are crafting a Vodka Martini, Vesper, or a ginger-forward Mule, Beluga’s balanced character can adapt without clashing.” —Nihat Çam, director of bars, The Tampa EDITION, Tampa

“Vodka for me must pass the three simple tests. First neat, then mixed, and then most importantly in a Martini. Traditionally I have favored Stolichnaya as a wonderfully silky, smooth, and adaptable vodka. As vodka has evolved, many brands have pushed the boundaries through flavored ranges or unique finishes. One of our new favorites is Boatyard Vodka, an entirely traceable Irish vodka, right back to the farm. The spirit itself is unfiltered and so retains a lot of its character and boldness. It’s wonderful for mixing in an edgier vodka drink. For example, we make an Oyster Martini where we pair it with an Irish vermouth, oyster shells, and our own gin, and yet the Boatyard still shines through.” —Oisin Kelly, bar manager, The Sidecar, Dublin

“Chicago Spirit Vodka has been a staple at my bar for about seven years now. The Chicagoan in me will always gravitate to something that represents my city and state. Sourced and small-batched from local Midwestern corn, it has a smooth and subtly refined sweetness that softens vodka’s characteristically sharp finish without compromising its signature bite. I’ve also used it as a base to infuse with flavors like raspberry, peach, lavender, lychee, basil, and sage for featured cocktails. Its neutrality makes it a more versatile spirit because it tends to absorb and then magnify the combination of other flavors you’re ultimately trying to execute. We always inform guests when they order a specific brand of vodka that we only offer Chicago Spirit, and I’m struggling to remember the last time anyone was dissatisfied.” —Justin Young, head bartender, Farm Bar Lakeview, Chicago

“Timberline Vodka from Hood River Distillers has been my go-to for some time now. It is distilled from grain and Pacific Northwest apples, which add just a touch of sweetness. A lot of people look for vodkas that are flavor-neutral, but I find that Timberline’s taste adds a special layer of flavor to mixed drinks. The subtle hints of minerality and faint apple notes pair well with citrus and sweeter ingredients like syrups. The smooth finish also makes for a beautiful Martini. I also prefer to use local products whenever possible, and Timberline is made right in Portland’s backyard.” —Jessica Brown, bar director, Nostrana, Portland, Ore.

“I don’t think there’s one single best vodka for mixing; it all depends on the role you want the vodka to play in the drink. For elegant Martini-style cocktails, I look for a neutral, crisp vodka with a refined texture and subtle structure that supports the drink without overpowering it. For more complex, ingredient-heavy cocktails, I usually reach for Boatyard Vodka. It has a rich, creamy mouthfeel and enough character to hold its own, rather than taking a back seat once other flavors are introduced.” —Øyvind Lindgjerdet, executive bar manager, Britannia Bar, Trondheim, Norway

“For mixing, I always reach for Ketel One. Ketel One is clean, crisp, and beautifully neutral, but not lifeless. It has just enough soft citrus and grain character to support a cocktail without overpowering it. Whether it’s a classic Martini, a Vodka Soda, or something more creative, it blends seamlessly and lets fresh ingredients shine. That balance is exactly what you want from a true workhorse vodka behind the bar.” —Heidi Finley, assistant food & beverage director, Ritz Carlton Sarasota, Sarasota, Fla.

“I’ve been really enjoying Altamura Distilleries vodka for both cocktails and my own R&D. It’s distilled twice from Italian wheat and bottled at a slightly higher 43 percent ABV, which gives it this naturally creamy, fuller texture without feeling too heavy. The wheat base brings a roundness that plays well in mixed drinks. Also, the extra proof helps the spirit stay present once you add any citrus or dilution. It gives cocktails a clean backbone and an intentional feel overall. For me, it’s the vodka that consistently makes drinks taste better.” —Aaron Kim, head bartender, 53, NYC