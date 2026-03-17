Boston — with its winding cobblestone streets, frequently overcast sky, and a public house on every block — is the closest spot to Ireland in the U.S., at least metaphorically. As such, drinking in Boston befits knocking back a bold, creamy pint of Guinness.

The city is overflowing with the Irish stout, but there’s more to serving Guinness than just having the beer on draft. Mastering a perfect pour requires learning a number of techniques, such as the multi-part pull.

To get the inside perspective on where to find a flawlessly poured pint, we tapped Boston-based barkeeps to share their favorite Guinness pulls in Beantown. Whether you’re celebrating St. Patrick’s Day or just looking to split a few Gs, these are the bars with the best Guinness in Boston.

The best Guinness pours in Boston, according to bartenders:

The Druid

Warren Tavern

An Sibin

Mr. Dooley’s

J.J. Foley’s

Emmet’s

“The best Guinness in Boston is at The Druid in Inman Square in Cambridge. No matter how busy it is, they always take time and care with their pours, and the glassware is always proper.” —Hakeem Vera, service manager, State Park, Cambridge, Mass.

“For a more casual vibe, my personal favorite place to go for a pint of Guinness is the Warren Tavern, which is the oldest bar in Massachusetts and one of the oldest in the U.S., dating back to 1780. When I am there, I like to imagine all of the people that came before me and will come after me to rejoice in sharing a pint of beer on a hot summer day or a cold winter night to connect with friends and strangers alike.” —Eric Books, beverage manager, The Newbury Boston, Boston

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“My pick for the best pint of Guinness in the city is An Sibin (pronounced “shebeen”) in Cambridge. It’s a cozy little pub that’s as much a post-work industry hangout as it is a true neighborhood joint, and it’s the perfect place to hole up in a snowstorm. They pour a proper pint, and they’ve got a fantastic whiskey list to browse while you’re waiting for the foam to settle.” —Ryan Polhemus, bar manager, Offsuit, Boston

“In my experience, the best Guinness in Boston comes from bars where it’s poured regularly and without fanfare. High turnover keeps the beer fresh, clean draft lines keep it tasting as intended, and experienced bartenders understand the importance of letting the pint settle rather than rushing it. Places like The Druid and Mr. Dooley’s are often mentioned not because they chase perfection, but because Guinness is part of the daily rhythm of the bar, and consistency naturally follows. A great pint ultimately comes down to the fundamentals: proper handling, patience, repetition, and equipment.” —Philip Rolfe, bar director, FARMACIA, Boston

“The Druid — a perfect pour and not too cold. But the best Guinness outside of Ireland is at Malachy’s Saloon in Quincy, Mass. The owner is from Ireland, and they have a great local vibe with an absolutely perfect pour.” —Abby Yankovich, bartender, Lone Star Taco Bar, Allston, Mass.

“This might land me squarely in the hot seat, but I stand by it with complete confidence: The best pint of Guinness in Boston is at J.J. Foley’s. Every single pour is executed to perfection. I’ve been conducting this highly scientific, 20-year ‘research study,’ and the results are consistent: That liquid gold is unmatched.” —Oscar Simoza, spirits director, BCB3 Hospitality, Boston

“My favorite Guinness in Boston comes from An Sibin in Cambridge. It’s my favorite pour simply because it is often accompanied by warm hospitality and good company.” —Brian Callahan, co-owner and beverage director, Darling, Cambridge, Mass.

“Mr. Dooley’s is my No. 1. The kegs are super fresh, they push a lot of Guinness, and they have Irish bartenders that know how to pour.” —Chris Casserly, bartender, Silhouette Lounge, Allston, Mass.

“I’ve always been a fan of the pint at Emmet’s in Beacon Hill. Proper stage pouring results in a perfectly creamy pint every time. Emmet’s is reminiscent of a classic Irish pub with proper snugs, live music, and great food. A pint of Guinness paired with the beef and Guinness pie never disappoints.” —Ray Tremblay, director of bars, COJE Management Group, Boston