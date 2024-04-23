Many would argue that once tequila blanco rises above the $50 mark, mezcal offers much more bang-for-your-buck as an unaged, agave-based spirit. After all, for most, blanco is simply a mixing tequila, and who wants to put all that money into a cocktail? Even in light of the many high-priced, premium blancos hitting the market recently, we’re hard-pressed to believe that bar programs will start incorporating these bottles into their Palomas and Margs. If everyone’s just trying to jump on the 1942 train — and there are no story or artisanal methods to stand behind — can fancy packaging be enough to make cases move?

On this episode of the “VinePair Podcast,” Adam, Joanna, and Zach ponder some recently reviewed tequilas that check in at well over $100. The three question if there’s really a market for unaged spirits at that price point, and if so, who are these brands targeting? Tune in for more.

Zach is drinking: Russian River Brewing “Damnation” Golden Ale

Joanna is drinking: Johan Vineyards “Sapience” Pinot Noir

Adam is drinking: Leek Martini at Eleven Madison Park

