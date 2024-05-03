5 Cinco de Mayo Camarena Tequila Margaritas You’ll Make All Year

While the inventor of the first Margarita remains up for (lively) debate, there’s a general consensus that the birthdate spanned sometime between the late 1930s and early ‘40s, and occurred somewhere along the Mexican and U.S. border. But regardless of the parentage or origin, one thing we all seem to agree on is that the bright, citrusy Margarita reigns as one of the most beloved cocktails in America, and it is unarguably the most popular pour when celebrating Cinco de Mayo.

Often mistaken as Mexico’s Independence Day (that’s actually celebrated on Sept. 16), Cinco de Mayo honors the day in 1862 when Mexican forces, outnumbered two to one, forced the French to retreat after they attempted to storm the city of Puebla. The battle didn’t mark the end of the French-Mexican War (1861-1867) but it did represent a moral victory for Mexico.

And while the celebration of Cinco de Mayo precedes the Margarita by nearly three-quarters of a century, the origins of Camarena Tequila date back to 1761 in Jalisco, Mexico. As such, the traditional Margarita made with Camarena Silver makes the perfect recipe blueprint as you raise a glass on May 5.

For those who can appreciate the time-honored Camarena Margarita but are looking for a little something extra, we’ve got you covered. Here are five easy ways to elevate this classic, from herbaceous additions to creative flavor combinations.

Spice It Up

When it comes to a palate-pleasing Margarita, nothing quite awakens the senses like a blend of sweetness and an unexpected hit of spice. Tajín, a versatile Mexican spice made with a variety of peppers, lime, and salt serves as a unique, flavorful substitute for the conventional salt rim. Want to take it another spicy step forward? Add a garnish of a lime wedge and whole habanero on a cocktail skewer.

Ingredients:

2 ounces Camarena Silver

½ ounce orange-flavored liqueur

¾ ounce simple syrup or agave nectar

¾ ounce lime juice

Citrus-chili salt

Garnish: lime wedge and habanero pepper

Directions:

Add ingredients into a shaker filled with ice, and shake vigorously. Strain into an ice-filled glass rimmed with citrus-chili salt. Garnish with a lime wedge and whole habanero on a cocktail skewer.

Garden of Delights

Color your cocktail with sweet, seasonal summer fruit and an invigorating bright bite of fresh herbs. Play with pairings: raspberry and thyme, lemon and basil, strawberries and basil — all make for a fresh take on the traditional. Camarena Silver’s delicate notes of baking spices add a bonus layer of complexity.

Ingredients:

2 ounces Camarena Silver

½ ounce orange-flavored liqueur

¾ ounce simple syrup or agave nectar

¾ ounce fresh lime juice

Handful of fresh fruit (raspberry, strawberry, or lemon)

2 sprigs of herbs (basil or thyme)

Salt

Garnish: fruit and herb of choice

Directions:

Muddle all ingredients in a shaker. Add ice, shake, and strain into a salt-rimmed rocks glass with ice cubes. Garnish with a couple of pieces of chosen fruit and herb sprigs.

Summertime Fine Frozen Margarita

Looking for quantity and refreshing-tasting quality? A frozen Margarita that showcases seasonal fruit and Camarena Silver’s smoothness is always a crowd-pleaser and super easy to shake up. It’s a perfect drink for a pool float kind of day.

Ingredients:

½ cup Camarena Silver

1 ½ ounces orange-flavored liqueur

¼ cup simple syrup or agave nectar

½ cup fresh lime juice

3 ½ cups fresh strawberries

2 ½ cups crushed ice

Salt

Garnish: lime wedge

Directions:

Combine ingredients in blender and process until smooth. Pour into four highball glasses rimmed with salt. Garnish with lime wedges.

(Serves four people.)

Opposites Attract

Unexpected pairings make for Margarita maximalism. For instance, watermelon and chili. Contrasting flavors help bring out the best in one another, all while complementing Camarena Silver’s notes of vanilla and vibrant citrus. This sweet-spicy mix promises a new and exciting fountain of flavor.

Ingredients:

1 ½ ounces Camarena Silver

½ ounce orange-flavored liqueur

½ ounce simple syrup or agave nectar

1 ounce fresh lime juice

3, 1-inch cubes of fresh watermelon

2 thin slices of red chili pepper

Salt or Tajín

Garnish: watermelon wedge

Directions:

Muddle watermelon, chili slices, and cane syrup in a shaker. Add tequila, orange-flavored liqueur, lime juice, and ice. Shake and strain into a salt or Tajín-rimmed rocks glass with two large cubes of ice. Garnish with watermelon wedge.

Go Coconuts

For those craving the tropics, coconut milk lends beach-worthy flavor and creamy texture to this signature serve. The green roasted agave notes in Camarena Silver shine against the richness of the coconut milk. A toasted coconut rim doubles down on that nutty flavor profile while adding an intriguing texture.

Ingredients:

2 ounces Camarena Silver

½ ounce orange-flavored liqueur

¾ ounce simple syrup or agave nectar

¾ ounce fresh lime juice

1 ½ ounces full-fat coconut milk

Toasted coconut flakes

Garnish: lime wedge

Directions:

Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and pour over ice into toasted coconut-rimmed Margarita glass. Garnish with lime wedge.

Test the waters or stick with the taste of the traditional. Whichever way you choose to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, be sure to honor the culture with an authentic choice like Camarena Tequila

