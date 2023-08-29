According to new data from the Silicon Valley Bank Direct-to-Consumer Wine Survey report, direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales make up almost three-quarters of overall winery sales. That’s right: three-quarters, or 74 percent to be exact. While tasting rooms have struggled to bounce back to pre-pandemic numbers, wineries have upped their profit margins with a DTC, closed loop system that doesn’t involve any middle men and allows them to promote their products with little to no cost via emails and social media.

Plus as the cost of admission for the typical winery visit continues to soar — leaping nearly 35 percent over the past year — many California wineries have kept their appointment-only tasting model in place, further restricting the number of people who can experience their bottles. While this may be good for maintaining the veneer of a luxury experience and can benefit winery staff, the exclusivity factor has allowed for these wineries to command higher price points, inadvertently pushing more consumers to DTC models.

Today on the “VinePair Podcast,” Joanna and Zach digest and discuss the Silicon Valley Bank Direct-to-Consumer Wine Survey report, including what it says about how wineries are using social media, how they are evolving their tasting room programs, and the shift away from wholesale distribution in favor of direct sales. Tune in for more.

Joanna is drinking: Two Brewers Single Malt Whisky

Zach is drinking: Bloody Mary at Champagne Diner

