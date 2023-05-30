Trends largely rely on clever marketing, a spoonful of luck, and a lifestyle angle to back them up. As rosé continues to climb in popularity, we see these three prongs at work in real time with brands like LVMH treating the pink wine like they once did Champagne. It’s proof that lifestyle brands transcend snobbery — the achilles heel of the wine industry.

With summer unofficially kicking off this Memorial Day Weekend, Adam, Joanna, and Zach ponder what this upcoming summer will teach us about drinks trends. Is rosé actually going to skyrocket as predicted? What about cocktails? The Martini seems to be sitting pretty, but will the summer heat pair with the briny, boozy all-star? Will frozen drinks like the Piña Colada make a resurgence or is making the drink too much of a hassle for it to gain traction among at-home mixologists? And what in the world will happen in the world of beer? Many brands missed the boat on promoting a lifestyle, but perhaps Mexican beer still stands a chance.

On this episode of the “VinePair Podcast,” the trio debate potential summer trends and discuss how Red Stripe is poised for a comeback. Tune in for more.

