Sometimes, there’s nothing more exciting than your favorite winemaker or bartender opening a new restaurant or bar. However, what starts as an excellent means of getting press coverage and new business can quickly transform into an unsustainable business model with inconsistent payoffs.

On this episode of the “VinePair Podcast,” hosts Adam, Joanna, and Zach explain why bars and restaurants centered around a singular personality are inherently risky business propositions that rarely draw long-term success. After all, if the bar focuses so much on this individual, wouldn’t you be expecting them to be there every time you came in for a visit? Won’t this cause immediate disappointment when that person isn’t there? The three also discuss the difficulties this design presents when it comes to a work-life balance for the personality in focus.

Plus, your hosts discuss some of VinePair’s recent publications and share which articles they’re currently reading. Tune in for more.

Zach is reading: Sherry-Lehmann is In Trouble

Joanna is reading: Are New York Wine Bars Even Bars Anymore?

Adam is reading: How Neuroscientist Andrew Huberman Became Sobriety’s Biggest Zealot

