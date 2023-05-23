In light of recent data showing that a number of America’s most expensive cities are seeing residents leave in high numbers, Adam, Joanna, and Zach speculate on how this might affect the restaurant and bar industries. Could this perhaps drive prices even higher in those cities while creating more enticing opportunities in cities with lower costs of living?

As the rich keep getting richer, will more creatives from cities like New York and Los Angeles take their businesses to mid-sized metros like Austin, Phoenix, or Denver? After all, when the cost of failure isn’t that high, business owners are more prone to risk-taking and experimentation, both of which inevitably lead to innovation. And wherever there’s innovation, there’s a burgeoning “scene” to accompany it. And where there’s a scene, there’s inspiration, job opportunities, and, of course, money.

Tune in for the full conversation, as well as a discussion about the best cocktails for batching and Adam’s recent encounter with “Fire Water.”

Zach is drinking: Pomelo French 75

Joanna is drinking: Manhattan BORG

Adam is drinking: Ramp Dirty Martini at Horse Inn

Listen Online

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify