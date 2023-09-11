Adam makes his grand return to the podcast with some hot takes on all-inclusive vacations after having vastly different experiences in New York’s Catskills and Greece. While thoughtful properties like the DeBruce in upstate N.Y. offer carefully curated menus that highlight local farmers, many other versions of this concept — like all-you-can-eat resorts or cruises — can have truly bleak options that make you wonder if it’s all worth it.

On this episode of “The VinePair Podcast,” Adam, Zach, and Joanna discuss the benefits and drawbacks of these bookings. While the convenience of staying on one property can be great for those with kids and not having to worry about transportation around town, crashing in one place for a long time can be boring. Is there an optimal amount of time to spend at a hotel like this before it grows stale? Is it possible to bring the concept of great food at an all-inclusive price to scale? Tune in for more.

Joanna is reading: Two Hundred Years Trending: A Definitive History of “The Drinks of Summer” (Part 1) and (Part 2)

Zach is reading: How U.S. Drinkers Learned to Love Chilled Red Wines

Adam is reading: Drinks on the House: How MyOpenBar Kept Broke New Yorkers Drunk in the 2000s

