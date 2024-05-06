The Number of Dunkin’s in Every State [MAP]

It’s been said that America runs on Dunkin’. In fact, so many Americans rely on the chain for their morning caffeine fix that the company, formerly named Dunkin’ Donuts, dropped the “Donuts” in a rebrand that put coffee at the forefront of its operations in 2018.

The first Dunkin’ Donuts opened in the small town of Quincy, Mass., in 1950. Since then, the chain has sprawled into a multinational operation, serving its signature coffee blends and affordable frosted treats at over 13,200 locations in almost 40 countries. In the U.S. alone, the franchise can be found in 43 states and Washington, D.C. Likely to no one’s surprise, the highest concentration can be found in the Northeast, with fans of the chain often braving sub-zero temperatures and intense snowstorms to get their daily dose of Dunkin’.

How Many Dunkin’ Donuts Are There in the U.S.?

There are 9,608 Dunkin’ locations in the U.S. While the majority of the chain’s establishments are operating in the continental U.S., Hawaiians have access to six locations on the island of Oahu. Despite the brand’s widespread appeal, there are still a number of U.S. states without a single Dunkin’ including Alaska, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, and Washington (the birthplace of Starbucks, Dunkin’s top competitor).

What State Has the Most Dunkin’ Donuts?

Despite Massachusetts being the chain’s birthplace — and its enduring popularity within its borders — New York has the most Dunkin’s with a whopping 1,426 spread across the state. New York City’s five boroughs account for roughly 30 percent of those locations, with 441 scattered across the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island.

How Many Dunkin’ Donuts Are There in Massachusetts?

While New York may boast the highest number of Dunkin’s, Massachusetts isn’t too far behind, with 1,045 locations calling the state home. It’s an impressive number, especially when considering the size of Massachusetts, which is roughly one-fifth of New York state.

So, just how many Dunkin’s can you find near your home address? Check out our map below depicting the number of Dunkin’s in every state.

The Number of Dunkin’s by State

State Number of Dunkin’ Locations New York 1426 Massachusetts 1045 Florida 901 New Jersey 875 Illinois 706 Pennsylvania 648 Connecticut 474 Maryland 309 Georgia 285 Ohio 258 Virginia 240 Texas 225 North Carolina 220 New Hampshire 216 Maine 164 Rhode Island 159 California 141 Tennessee 137 Indiana 114 Michigan 111 South Carolina 111 Arizona 109 Wisconsin 97 Alabama 68 Delaware 67 Missouri 52 Vermont 50 Colorado 47 Kentucky 47 Nevada 42 Minnesota 38 Iowa 36 West Virginia 30 Kansas 26 Nebraska 23 Oklahoma 22 New Mexico 19 Washington, D.C. 19 Louisiana 15 Arkansas 14 Mississippi 14 Hawaii 6 Utah 1 Wyoming 1 Alaska 0 Idaho 0 Montana 0 North Dakota 0 Oregon 0 South Dakota 0 Washington 0

*Image retrieved from Isabella Fischer via Unsplash.com