People are really digging chilled red wines as a category right now. And it really should be called a category because no, these aren’t just bottles of red that we’re sticking in the fridge. These are wines that are produced and marketed specifically for chilled consumption. But is this an issue?

When the trend of chilled wines emerged, many of the bottles were lighter-bodied, fruit-forward wines that typically fell in a lower price point. While winemakers didn’t necessarily advertise the wines as needing a chill before serving, they perhaps just tasted better cold. However, now that chilled red wine has caught on as a trend, prices are increasing, the category is exploding, and it’s possible that some wines marketed as chillable may actually taste better at room temperature.

On this episode of the “VinePair Podcast,” Joanna and Zach debate the relative merits of chilled red wines and speculate on why they’ve become a bigger part of the marketing and conversation surrounding red wines. Then, each host tries a chilled red wine for themselves. Joanna tastes Ryme Cellars “Chilly Rouge,” a boxed wine specifically designed for chilling, while Zach samples Leah Jorgenson Cellars “Tour Rain.” Tune in for more.

