Joanna is back and she’s returned just in time to discuss the recent spate of celebrity RTD launches with Adam and Zach. With celebrity spirits quickly becoming a massively oversaturated industry, the three hosts discuss if RTDs may be the next industry that celebs infiltrate.

Adam, Joanna, and Zach pay specific attention to Delola, Jennifer Lopez’s line of bottled cocktails released in April, and Neil Patrick Harris’s After Espresso Martini, announced earlier this week in collaboration with Thomas Ashbourne. The three discuss the potential disingenuous nature of these products — Jennifer Lopez famously doesn’t drink alcohol — as well as how large the market size for these products can even be.

Plus, the hosts ponder how successful these products can even be in a world oversaturated with celebrity spirits brands at bars. Is it a problem for these RTDs that they likely won’t get on-premise placements? Tune in for more.

