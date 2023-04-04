J.Lo is breaking into the spirits business with Delola, a ready-to-drink cocktail brand.

According to an April 4 press release, Delola’s three initial offerings pair bold fruit flavors with vodka, tequila, and amaro, respectively: the Bella Berry Spritz (10.5 percent ABV), the Paloma Rosa Spritz (11.5 percent ABV), and the L’Orange Spritz (10.5 percent ABV). Each expression will be available in 750-milliliter ($22.99) and 375-milliliter ($11.99) bottle formats. The brand’s name is a play on Lopez’s nickname and playful persona among close friends: Lola.

Lopez’s team partnered with talented industry veterans in 2020 to conceptualize Delola’s spritzes. Teremana Tequila co-founders Ken Austin and Jenna Fagnan joined Lopez and her manager Benny Medina in founding the brand in 2020, and 50 Best’s 2021 Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award recipient Lynnette Marrero also collaborated on the project.

“I love entertaining and to relax and unwind with friends, but never found a drink that was right for me. I was in search of something that I could enjoy that fit the thoughtful way that I live my life. When I didn’t find it, I decided to create Delola,” Lopez explains of her inspiration for the brand in the same press release. “I started this journey two years ago and I’m so excited to finally share Delola with the world.”

Global spirits leader Beam Suntory holds a minority stake in Delola and is set to distribute the product. It’s expected to roll out in the United States in April, with global markets to follow in the coming months.

“When Jennifer, Benny, Ken, and Jenna came to us with the Delola concept, we immediately knew we wanted to be involved,” says Beam Suntory North America president Jessica Spence in the press release. “Our partnership with Delola is part of our larger global RTD strategy and Delola is the perfect complement to the brands in our portfolio. We are incredibly excited to leverage our capabilities to bring Delola’s unique proposition to consumers and make it a tremendous success.”