A new celebrity-backed cocktail is heading to the spirits market, and its inspiration is legen — wait for it — dary.

The After Hours Espresso Martini, developed by actor Neil Patrick Harris and celebrity spirits brand Thomas Ashbourne, is now available for pre-order according to a May 15 press release.

This Espresso Martini is the fifth installment in Thomas Ashbourne’s premium bottled and canned cocktail lineup. Previous releases include The Perfect Cosmo (in partnership with Sarah Jessica Parker) and the Margalicious Margarita (created with Vanessa Hudgens, Rosario Dawson, and Ashley Benson).

The 12-percent ABV cocktail contains premium vodka and rich aromas of dark roast espresso beans. Hints of vanilla and dark chocolate accompany the strong espresso flavor. The brand recommends enjoying the cocktail shaken and over ice.

“I love an Espresso Martini for its smooth and bold taste, and its ability to be both sophisticated and the life of the party all at the same time… who wouldn’t want that?” Neil Patrick Harris says in the release. “I am excited to be partnering with Thomas Ashbourne; together we worked hard to bring my favorite cocktail to life. After months of research, formulations and recipe revisions, I’m thrilled to finally share The After Hours Espresso Martini.”

Harris collaborated with the brand’s creative cocktail director Nico de Soto to develop the beverage. True to the original Espresso Martini, the libation is caffeinated.

Thomas Ashbourne packaged cocktails have an average price of $13.99 per 375-milliliter bottle and $19.99 per four-pack of 200-milliliter cans. First access for pre-order of the After Hours Espresso Martini is now available on Thomas Ashbourne’s website.