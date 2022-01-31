Vinexpo New York, the wine industry’s premiere trade show in the U.S., has rebranded to Vinexpo America and is growing into something even bigger for the trade. The annual confab is now co-located with a brand-new trade event — Drinks America — to include a range of exhibits, panel discussions, and master classes focused on spirits, ready-to-drink beverages, and more. Together, they afford attendees the opportunity to experience two efficient events under one roof, a full immersion into the world of adult beverages, across all categories and mediums.

Simply put, there is nothing else like it in North America. And if you’re in the trade you can’t afford to miss it. Also, a little word on safety protocols: As per New York state law, proof of Covid-19 vaccination is required for admission. And regardless of vaccination status, face coverings must be worn to enter and throughout the event space. Event organizers, Diversified Communications and Vinexposium, also have additional safety protocols put in place for the events. Find more information about safety here.

Here’s a sneak peek of what you can expect to see this year — in the heart of New York City, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center—from March 9-10.

Upon entry you’ll find yourself sharing the floor with some of the industry’s top decision makers. Remember, this is an event dedicated wholly to trade. So you’re guaranteed to cut down on some of the noise and hoopla swirling around other beverage events and cut straight to business instead.

“It’s the first major industry event in North America in 2022,” points out Beckie Kier, event director at Diversified Communications. “Our exhibitors, partners, and attendees are eager to get back to in-person trade events and this is the ultimate platform for that here in North America.”

The folks you’re rubbing elbows with are here to showcase the latest products, trends, and technologies. Or they’re here to buy them. Either way, Vinexpo America | Drinks America manages a business matchmaking service to connect the former group with the latter, so that buyers and exhibitors can easily find who they’re looking for and schedule meetings accordingly. It’s an incomparably efficient format for business development and discovery.

And it arrives at a critical time for adult beverages. E-commerce is evolving at a rapid clip, as consumers become more and more comfortable with direct-to-consumer models. Despite pandemic-related setbacks to the on-premise, the industry recorded 2 percent growth across the U.S. and Canada in 2020. The market is growing and drinkers are being reached in new ways.

Vinexpo America | Drinks America delivers key insights into how to reach them. The educational seminars offered throughout the two days include comprehensive rundowns and roundtables hosted by leading analysts from wine, beer, spirits, distribution, and technology sectors. In fact, Drinks America was purpose-built to address — and cater to — a rapidly shifting distilled spirits and RTD landscape. From conferences to master classes, two full days of programming will highlight what you need to know to get ahead in 2022 and beyond.

Brandy Rand, chief operating officer for IWSR drinks market analysis will be on hand to deliver a presentation on “Understanding U.S. Beverage Alcohol Trends and the Drivers of Future Consumption.” This session will look at how the U.S. beverage alcohol market is developing as we adapt to a new Covid world. Which trends are making the most impact on what we buy, where we buy it, and how we consume it? How is consumer sentiment and behavior evolving? What does this mean for the industry and future trends?

Stay tuned for exciting additions to the lineup and programming over the next two months.

As for Vinexpo America, the emphasis will still focus on wine, pulling in representation from all of the world’s top-producing regions, spread out across a brand-new, state-of-the-art exhibit hall completed in 2021.

The Wine Business Institute at Sonoma State University will present a panel on “Finding and Choosing Import and Distribution Partners: Advice for New and Established Companies.” What makes for a great partnership in the wine or spirits industry? Our panel of experts will tackle this question as they consider the current state of route-to-market pathways in the U.S.

For buyers, both events promise an all-encompassing view of new as well as established brands hoping to expand distribution across North America. This is an opportunity for networking like no other. Take the “Key Buyers” program, for example. It consists exclusively of high-volume beverage alcohol buyers from across all three tiers. The program provides added benefits and services for these top buyers.

“The co-located events are so important because they bring the industry together in person,” says Kier. “Producers, brewers, distillers, and U.S. importers can share and tell the stories of their products to buyers, decision makers, and influencers in the industry under one roof. This two-day, efficient format allows for business meetings, education, and tastings to take place in one location. There is no replacement for live events which facilitate building relationships within the industry.”

Best of all, access to Vinexpo America | Drinks America doesn’t come at a steep premium. Attendees can secure tickets for just $50 with advance registration. If you’re coming in from out of town, Vinexpo America | Drinks America even provides discounted overnight rates through partner hotels in Manhattan. The properties are all conveniently located close to the Javits Center and can easily accommodate group bookings.

So make sure you’ve got your ticket in hand, and take advantage of this discounted pricing while you can, because on-site tickets jump to $100.

March 9 is much closer than you think. And Vinexpo America | Drinks America is as vital to industry professionals as ever before. So the time to start planning your attendance is now. Register here. Once you’ve secured your spot you’ll be the first to receive event updates and announcements, including exhibitor previews, conference and master class schedules, and more.

The best and brightest of the trade will most certainly be in attendance. Will you?

This article is sponsored by Diversified Communications & Vinexposium.