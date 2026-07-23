See more of VinePair in your search results.

Add VinePair on Google ↗

Before Anheuser-Busch InBev became the king of America’s macrobrewers, it was Joseph Schlitz Brewing Company. Before it was Schlitz, it was Best Brewing Company, now known as Pabst Brewing Company. The ranks of Big Beer are always changing, as are the brands they produce.

In the three decades spanning the 1980s to the 2000s, Budweiser reigned as the best-selling beer in the U.S. with its market share peaking at 24.8 percent in the ’90s, according to Beer Marketer’s Insights’ 50 Years in Beer report. Budweiser was dethroned when its lower-calorie counterpart Bud Light topped the list in 2010, where it remains today. (Little did we know how pervasive consumers’ better-for-you desires would become.)

Other than Budweiser, Miller Lite is the only beer to appear in the top 10 best-selling beers each decade since the ’80s. It is also the only one to rank within each decade’s top five.

For its report, Beer Marketer’s Insights tracked each label’s number of shipped barrels across each decade from the 1980s to 2010s, plus in 2020. Over that period, the industry’s market share has widely democratized. In the ’80s, the 10 top-selling beers accounted for 68.8 percent of the market, whereas in 2020, they accounted for 53.5 percent. The waning monopoly points to the industry’s steady expansion.

The beers with the most consistent showings on these lists include Coors Light, which has placed in the top five since the 1990s; Miller High Life, which placed in the top 10 until 2020; and Corona Extra, which has been a top-selling beer since the 2000s. Corona Extra was the first Mexican cerveza to become a top 10-selling beer in the U.S., and until 2020, it was the only one. That year saw a second Mexican beer join the big leagues, with Modelo Especial ranking fifth.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

For a better understanding of how the beer industry and its brands have evolved over the past four decades, check out the infographic and table below to see the top 10 best-selling beers of every decade since the 1980s.

The 10 Best-Selling Beers in the U.S. by Decade

Rank 1980s 1990s 2000s 2010s 2020 1 Budweiser Budweiser Budweiser Bud Light Bud Light 2 Miller High Life Miller Lite Bud Light Budweiser Coors Light 3 Miller Lite Coors Light Miller Lite Coors Light Miller Lite 4 Pabst Blue Ribbon Bud Light Coors Light Miller Lite Michelob Ultra 5 Coors Banquet Busch Natural Light Natural Light Modelo Especial 6 Michelob Milwaukee’s Best Busch Corona Extra Budweiser 7 Schlitz Old Milwaukee Corona Extra Busch Light Corona Extra 8 Stroh Miller High Life Busch Light Busch Busch Light 9 Old Milwaukee Miller Gen Draft Miller High Life Miller High Life White Claw 10 Old Style Coors Banquet Miller Genuine Draft Keystone Light Natural Light

*Image retrieved from Davide Angelini via stock.adobe.com