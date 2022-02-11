The Super Bowl is the premier advertising event in the country, and Anheuser-Busch InBev is its premier advertiser. It’s been that way virtually since the game’s beginning. “If Anheuser-Busch ‘owned’ the game, it wasn’t just because it ran more spots than anyone else,” wrote the late Bernice Kanner in her seminal 2003 survey, “The Super Bowl of Advertising,” “but because it entertained so well.”

It’s true that A-B (and after its 2008 InBev takeover, ABI) has produced some of the most entertaining and iconic commercials ever to grace Big Game air, from the “Bud-WEIS-er” bullfrogs and Spuds Mackenzie, to the Bud Bowl series, “I love you, man,” and so many more. Of course, the macrobrewer’s legitimate marketing might and deep pockets — since 2000, ABI has outspent every other Super Bowl advertiser more than two-to-one, according to data from the market research firm Kantar Group — aren’t the only factors that dictate its “ownership” of Big Game airwaves. Since 1989, the House That Bud Built has negotiated the exclusive right to advertise beer during the national Super Bowl telecast. And if that sounds outrageous, get this: For many years, it was actually the only alcoholic beverage company allowed to advertise during the game, period.

You can read more about this remarkable run of exclusivity in our main story here, or follow the timeline below for a chronological trip down memory lane. You’ll find key milestones in Super Bowl advertising history with an emphasis on ABI’s achievements advertainment and dealmaking alike, plus the list price of a 30-second in-game spot on that year’s national Super Bowl broadcast (tracked by ad archive SuperBowl-Ads.com) noted in parentheses for reference.

A few caveats to keep in mind before we get into it:

On the passage of time: ABI today says that it has been the exclusive alcohol advertiser dating back to 1975, but contemporary reporting and the company’s own press releases more often point to 1989 as the year its exclusivity began, and advertising archives index beer commercials in the Big Game well into the ‘80s. We’ve opted to mark the latter year here, but know that there’s some ambiguity around the dates. (If you can help us pin down the exact date, please get in touch!)

On the staggering sums: ABI doesn't disclose how much it pays for the privilege of exclusivity, and sources tell VinePair that the deal is likely part of a package of Super Bowl and non-Super Bowl inventory that the macrobrewer agrees to purchase from each network, making the actual outlay tough to tease out as a line item. As for the figures below, those are retail prices, and an advertiser ABI's size doesn't pay retail. "[T]hat would be like buying a car for the sticker price," wrote Kanner.

Ah, history: a living thing! Anyway, without further ado, VinePair presents the Anheuser-Busch Super Bowl Advertising Timeline:

This year, Super Bowl LVI’s 30-second in-game spots are commanding around $6.5 million on the national telecast, and ABI will run four minutes’ worth. Even with a hearty discount, that much airtime adds up to a staggering sum. But even in the age of many screens and fragmenting media ecosystems, Big Game advertising still plays for ABI. Want to know why? Check out VinePair’s full report here.

