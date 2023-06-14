The VinePair Podcast: The Beauty of the Baby Super-Tuscan

Carpineto, a winery in Tuscany, Italy, was founded in 1967 by visionaries Giovanni Carlo Sacchet and Antonio Mario Zaccheo. Today, it is co-owned by Antonio Zaccheo and Catarina Sacchet, relatives of the original founders.

Known for its ability to merge traditional Italian winemaking practices with a forward-thinking approach, their brand Dogajolo helped put Toscano Rosso IGT wines or “Baby Super-Tuscans” on the map. The winery was founded in Chianti Classico but expanded to include four other estates throughout Italy. In addition to making rich-tasting red wines, each estate is committed to sustainable winemaking practices, such as the use of natural yeasts, meticulous attention to biodiversity, and utilizing renewable energy.

On this episode of the “VinePair Podcast,” Zach Geballe speaks with Antoni Zaccheo and Catarina Sacchet about their shared family history in the winery, the creation of their Dogajolo brand, and why sustainability and long-term thinking are so key to everything they do.

