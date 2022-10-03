The Differences Between Each Type of Plant Milk [Infographic]

Plant milk offers an allergy-friendly, cruelty-free, lactose-free alternative to dairy milk. From oat to nut milks, there’s a myriad of options to add to your cereal bowl aside from the basic 2 percent cow’s milk.

The differences between these plant-based drinks typically lie in texture more than taste. Oat milk is known for its denser mouthfeel and can be a barista’s BFF, while almond milk is typically on the lighter side, ideal for pairing with granola or your favorite cookies. Thick coconut milk can turn basic dishes into flavorful, creamy masterpieces, and reliable soy milk easily replaces dairy in myriad recipes.

While dairy alternatives are shining now, they aren’t without their controversies. Soy milk has been fighting bad press since the 1990s, when opposition claimed the drink dramatically increases estrogen levels. And today, environmentalists raise concerns about almond milk’s lack of sustainability — it takes over a gallon of water to grow a single nut.

Struggling to untangle the differences between these dairy alternatives? Read the infographic below to sort out all your nutty questions.