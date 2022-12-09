We Found Your Signature Cocktail for the Holidays

Nothing says thoughtful host quite like a signature cocktail. Whether you’re entertaining for the holidays or planning a New Year’s Eve celebration, this cocktail is sure to dazzle like the ball drop. Join NYC mixologist Channing Centeno as he crafts a delicious holiday Martini made with The Botanist gin. This festive yet simple cocktail is easy to make and highlights the flavor of the 22 hand-foraged botanicals in The Botanist gin, which impart incredible flavor to the spirit. A garnish of cranberries and rosemary makes for the the perfect seasonal touch for counting down to midnight.

Video by: Marshall McDonald

Photos by: Scott Semler

This video is sponsored by The Botanist.