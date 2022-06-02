The month of May is filled with celebrations of all kinds, from graduations and weddings, to Mother’s Day and: Memorial Day. The days are longer, the sun is brighter, and after months of cold temperatures, just the arrival of a nice day is a celebration in itself.

One of the best parts of this month is the emergence of outdoor activities like park picnics, outdoor dining, and rooftop happy hours. So with longer sun-filled days on the horizon, we’re looking to the drinks that made spring excellent and will set the tone for summer. Below, VinePair staffers reveal the best things they drank last month.

“I had an amazing Turkish Coffee Martini at Kubeh! I did ask for it with tequila instead of vodka because I’m that girl, but I have no regrets.” —Ariela Basson, associate designer

“I had dinner at Don Angie with Kari Brandt of Wildman and Sons, and she poured some seriously delightful wines, including a 2020 Comm G.B Burlotto Verduno Pelaverga, which was light, bright, acidic, and just dangerously easy to drink through. Such a fan!” —Oset Babür-Winter, managing editor

“The best thing I drank last month was the Hot & Dirty from The Mermaid Inn. It’s a fun, spicy take on the Dirty Martini that paired delightfully with their oysters.”—Katie Brown, associate editor

“For me, it had to be the Dassai “39” Junmai Daiginjo Sake. From its melon, pear, and green apple notes to its smooth, sippable texture, the subtle nature of this sake provided a refreshing, easy-drinking experience that was satisfying till the last drop.” —Dario Foroutan, social editor

“The best thing I drank last month was the Ditch Day cocktail at Patti Ann’s in Brooklyn! Made with rum, banana, lemon, egg white, and bitters, the flavors of this cocktail are perfectly balanced and really enjoyable. It was also really well thought out to complement its namesake, as is the case with the entire cocktail program at Patti Ann’s. Needless to say, I’m a fan!” —Lily Nelson, social video producer

“The best thing I drank recently was a variation on the White Negroni I created: equal parts Roku Gin, Pierre Ferrand Dry Curaçao, and Amaricano Bianca from Fast Penny Spirits here in Seattle” —Zach Geballe, co-host and producer of the VinePair Podcast

“The best thing I drank last month was the Dog and Pony Show from Trailer Park Lounge. It combines two of my favorite harbingers of summer: Corona and frozen Margaritas. Their take on the beergarita is ice cold, kitschy, and invokes visions of secondhand plastic patio furniture and questionable tan lines — in the best possible way.” —Sylvie Baggett, branded content editor

“At Long Island Bar, the bartender Toby started pouring a Weingut Bründlmayer Kamptal Grüner Veltliner L&T 2021 but in a rocks glass over a single big cube, and it’s a surefire way to drink an entire bottle of wine without blinking and then be shocked you did so. I also went to Portland, Maine, and had a mind-blowing meal at Wayside Tavern along with their signature boilermaker, which is a Coors Banquet with a cheeky shot of a 50/50 gin freezer Martini.” —Emily Arseneau, director, brand sales and partnerships

“On an extremely warm Saturday, I had brunch with some friends at Ponyboy and opted for a cocktail instead of the go-to Mimosa. The menu was pretty interesting but I went with their To The Moon cocktail and was blown away. It’s made with turmeric-infused mezcal, Aperol, pamplemousse, and lime and is topped off with a pét-nat for a bright dash of fizz. I’m a fan of turmeric anything but this cocktail was so refreshing, and had just the right amount of spice and smoke to perfectly complement the Aperol.” —Jessica Fields, assistant editor