When it comes to desserts, VinePair readers may already know that bourbon goes with everything. That feels especially true when it comes to an essential Thanksgiving sweet: pecan pie. With its warm, nutty, maple-vanilla essence, bourbon truly shines when it mingles with pecans and ooey-gooey goodness.

While corn syrup is a staple in every pecan pie, this recipe incorporates brown sugar to impart a caramel sweetness that’s a perfect pairing for the spirit. It also includes a touch of vanilla extract and a sprinkling of cinnamon for good measure.

This recipe adds bourbon to the pie’s filling, as well as soaking whole pecans in the whiskey for a boozy experience that’s sure to make this a Thanksgiving to remember. And while bourbon is undeniably the star spirit here, behind the scenes vodka adds a flakiness to the pie’s crust — complementing the treat’s irresistible texture.

Don't miss a drop! Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

Bourbon Pecan Pie Recipe

Serves 8

Ingredients

Crust

2 ½ cups pastry flour (preferred) or all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons sugar

½ cup vegetable shortening cut into 4 pieces

12 tablespoons cold unsalted butter cut into ¼-inch cubes (keep in freezer after cubing)

¼ cup cold vodka (80 proof)

¼ cup cold water

1 egg, whisked

Filling

3 large eggs

1 cup corn syrup (light, dark, or a mix of both)

¼ cup granulated sugar

½ cup brown sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ cup salted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2-3 tablespoons bourbon plus 3 tablespoons for soaking pecans

½ cup whole pecans plus 1½ cups chopped pecans

Method