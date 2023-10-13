Tailgaters: University of Michigan [Video]

All hail the tailgate.

In the inaugural episode of “Tailgaters,” VinePair co-founder Adam Teeter, writer-at-large Aaron Goldfarb, and editor-in-chief Joanna Sciarrino head to Ann Arbor, Mich., to eat and drink their way through a University of Michigan tailgate.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

From a converted ambulance (there’s storage for snacks and a cooler for steaks) to a Korean feast complete with a suckling pig, welcome to U of M tailgating. Kick back, grab a cold drink, and get ready to celebrate like a Wolverine.

This video series is presented by High Noon Hard Seltzer.