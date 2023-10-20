Tailgaters: University of Georgia [Video]

When it comes to tailgating at the University of Georgia, there are two requirements: barbecue and unfettered adoration for Uga, the Bulldogs’ adorable four-legged mascot.

In this episode of “Tailgaters,” VinePair co-founder Adam Teeter, writer-at-large Aaron Goldfarb, and editor-in-chief Joanna Sciarrino visit Athens, Ga., where they take in the sights, sounds, and smells of a Georgia tailgate. From the “dog walk” to the spike squad, this is what it means to be a Bulldog. Grab your favorite UGA polo, your drink of choice, and a foam finger, and get ready to tailgate.

This video series is presented by High Noon.