The term “dry” is one of the most commonly misunderstood terms in the wine world. And if you ask a sommelier the most frequent request they get on an average night of service, chances are they’ll say it’s for a dry wine: “What’s your driest Chardonnay?” “Can I get a dry red?” But according to wine pros, this common note actually isn’t very helpful when it comes to choosing a glass or bottle.

So, what does the term actually mean? And when should guests actually use it? VinePair tapped Mikaya Avedisian-Cohen, corporate wine director for Starr Restaurants, to help clear up the confusion.

In wine terms, the word dry technically refers to the presence — or lack of presence — of residual sugar. But the term is often co-opted by guests looking to communicate more specific wine preferences, and that can lead to a disconnect between these guests and the pros they’re consulting.

“In my experience, guests often confuse what they would refer to as ‘dry’ for other adjectives because they don’t have the vocabulary to describe what they’re truly hoping for,” Avedisian-Cohen says. She explains these guests are often hoping to avoid wines that have spent time in new oak (notes of baking spice and vanilla), wines that come from very ripe fruit (full-bodied and textural), or wines that are particularly expressive (fruity and floral).

Another misconception is that most wine lists are packed with non-dry selections. Outside of dessert wines or very specific wines from certain regions, like German Riesling, most selections guests find on a typical wine list will be dry regardless of color. Common by-the-glass options like Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, and Sangiovese are all usually dry wines, since they are typically produced without residual sugar. If you ask the sommelier for a dry wine among common varieties like these, that technically wouldn’t narrow down the options at all.

So, what terms should wine drinkers use instead? Avedisian-Cohen suggests a few descriptors worth learning that can prove much more helpful. For white wines, she suggests leaning into terms like lean, fresh, or mineral-driven. For reds, people can turn to words like earthy or tannic.

Wine is complicated, so there are always exceptions. One of these would be after-dinner wines.

“Of course, if a guest is wanting to enjoy a glass with dessert or cheese, I think ‘dry’ is certainly warranted,” she says. “This is a point in a guest’s experience when late-harvest or fortified wines — which do have residual sugar — are common, so explaining that they’d want a dry wine at this point in the meal makes sense. It is a declaration that they don’t want sugary sweetness, and this should land with whomever is performing the wine service.”

As we mentioned, there are also certain grapes that can naturally have some residual sugar like Riesling, Chenin Blanc, or Gewürztraminer. If you’re looking to drink one of those wines then the term “dry” can prove helpful.

“For wines that do have a reputation for remaining residual sugar like Riesling or Gewürztraminer, confirming that the glass or bottle they’ve selected is in fact ‘dry’ or — my preference — ‘bone-dry’ is welcomed,” Avedisian-Cohen adds.

*Image retrieved from LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS via stock.adobe.com