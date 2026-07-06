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For such a classic cocktail, Martinis couldn’t be more “2026.” They’re chic and Instagrammable, tasty and customizable, and, well, boozy. The cocktail has an on-again-off-again relationship with American palates, falling in and out of favor over the course of its history. But as consumers today look for quick and cost-effective ways to get a buzz, the Martini has once again met the desires of contemporary drinkers.

Because so many people are knocking back Martinis these days, VinePair asked market research firm Ground Signal to find the average price for ’tinis by state. Ground Signal — which offers artificial intelligence-powered solutions for brands to boost their on-premise beverage sales — surveyed bars, restaurants, and hotels to compare the state-by-state average Martini price, including both gin and vodka variations.

Hawaii is the costliest state for a Martini in the U.S. with an average price of $16.45, according to Ground Signal’s data. Prices in the island state are often inflated because most goods are imported — Hawaii ranks highest of all states in cost of living. Behind it are New York and Nevada at $16.29 and $16.09, respectively. Washington, D.C., came in fourth at $15.48, and California in fifth at $15.29. The top five most expensive states for a Martini were the only ones with a mean price above $15.00. New York and California have some of the highest minimum wages, likely driving up the average Martini price.

The median price in the country is $13.10 in Minnesota. 19 states fell within the $13.00 to $13.99 band, the most common average price range.

Kentucky clocks the least expensive average Martini at $11.10. Nebraska ($11.19) and Iowa ($11.44) recorded the second- and third-cheapest versions. Arizona and North Dakota follow with the cocktail going for $11.59 and $11.61 on average, respectively. Arizona, North Dakota, and Nebraska have relatively low liquor excise taxes, keeping prices stable. Most drinkers likely have a proclivity for bourbon over gin and vodka in Kentucky, and Iowa is a control state — both factors that also keep prices soft.

Below is a table charting the states and Washington, D.C., from highest to lowest average price for a Martini.

The Average Price for a Martini in Every State

State Average Price Hawaii $16.45 New York $16.29 Nevada $16.09 Washington, D.C. $15.48 California $15.29 Vermont $14.87 Massachusetts $14.50 Rhode Island $14.37 Florida $14.22 Washington $14.07 New Jersey $13.93 Arizona $13.91 Wyoming $13.87 Colorado $13.84 New Hampshire $13.83 New Mexico $13.77 Illinois $13.68 Maine $13.65 Alaska $13.62 Utah $13.61 Montana $13.56 Connecticut $13.45 Delaware $13.45 Texas $13.15 Minnesota $13.10 Pennsylvania $13.06 West Virginia $13.05 Maryland $13.04 Georgia $12.98 Indiana $12.91 Oregon $12.77 North Carolina $12.68 Michigan $12.66 Missouri $12.56 Mississippi $12.42 South Carolina $12.42 Virginia $12.32 Alabama $12.29 Tennessee $12.21 Oklahoma $12.08 Idaho $12.07 Kansas $12.04 Wisconsin $11.95 Louisiana $11.93 South Dakota $11.88 Ohio $11.75 North Dakota $11.61 Arkansas $11.59 Iowa $11.44 Nebraska $11.19 Kentucky $11.10

*Image retrieved from Ambitious Studio | Rick Barrett via unsplash.com