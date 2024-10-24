When it comes to sparkling water, we know a thing or two here at VinePair HQ. And in the sea of on-shelf options we’ve encountered, one brand continues to win over consumers coast to coast: Spindrift. Founded in 2010 by soda lover Bill Creelman, Spindrift almost immediately made a splash with its range made with real fruit juice. Today, the sparkling water brand is one of the most successful in the category, boasting over $300 million in sales per year, according to Bloomberg.

Given the demand for the bubbly beverage, it’s no surprise that Spindrift has expanded its lineup several times over its 14-year history. Now, there are 17 permanent expressions (and one seasonal flavor) under the brand’s umbrella, each with its own dedicated fan base. So, we decided to round up the line and get to work finding the best cans among them.

To streamline, we excluded the brand’s Half & Half and Mango Black Tea expressions and stuck with SKUs based solely with sparkling water. We were also forced to forgo tasting the Peach Strawberry flavor as we were unable to track down a can. When judging the 15 flavors we gathered, we considered overall flavor, carbonation level, sweetness, and “ahh” factor to solidify our rankings.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

Curious to see where your favorite flavor of Spindrift ranks? Keep reading to discover our ranking of every Spindrift flavor, in order from “meh” to must-buy.

15. Pineapple

With real pineapple juice making up 8 percent of the can, there’s no missing the fruit’s influence here. It’s tropical and acidic with some pleasant underlying sweetness, but the beverage drinks more similarly to bubbled-up Dole than flavored water. While a great option for pineapple fanatics or those seeking a solid summer drink, we found the fruit’s flavor to be too dominant and somewhat cloying on the finish.

14. Grapeade

Spindrift’s Grapeade flavor is reminiscent of Welch’s grape juice thanks to the real Concord juice in every can, making it perfect for cracking open when childhood nostalgia strikes. That said, there’s a too-robust sweetness that lingers on the palate, and the weight of the juice smothers some of the carbonation. While it’s not the most refreshing of the bunch, Grapeade is sure to make you feel young again.

13. Mango Orange

This one is capital-J Juicy. Mango undeniably leads the charge here, providing sweetness and a punchy tropical fruit that dominates the palate. Orange juice adds a touch of acidity, though most of its citrus flavor gets overshadowed. This one is a little heavy and lacking in the carbonation department, but we’d still grab one in a pinch.

12. Island Punch

Made with passion fruit, orange, and guava sourced from all over the globe, Island Punch is one of the most dynamic expressions in Spindrift’s portfolio. The tropical fruits dominate and linger on the palate, and O.J. adds some acid. The palate borders on puckering and the amount of fizz leaves something to be desired, but you’ll be transported to the tropics upon first sip.

11. Fuji Apple

Launched in August 2024, Fuji Apple is Spindrift’s latest addition to its lineup. Each can contains apple juice sourced from orchards across the U.S., and the result is a true fall treat. Tart and juicy, the beverage provides all the autumnal flavor of sparkling apple cider without the extra sweetness. That said, the acidity is slightly overwhelming, which damps its crushability factor.

10. Strawberry Lemonade

Spindrift’s collection of lemonades launched in 2021, bringing a handful of new fan favorites into the fold. One of them is Strawberry Lemonade, which carries a jammy, farmstand-fresh twang. Strawberry puree provides a silky, weighty texture that complements the sharp lemon and lime juices.

9. Cranberry Raspberry

Cranberry Raspberry is the brand’s current limited-edition offering, and we’re here to petition for it to become a member of the permanent lineup. With a gorgeous purple tint, the sparkling water perfectly toes the line between sweet and bitter. Raspberry juice delivers delicate floral and jammy notes on the palate, while cranberry juice tempers any lingering sweetness with a kick of tannic bitterness. Cran-Raspberry is autumn in a can, and we wish we could enjoy it year-round.

8. Pink Lemonade

This SKU’s blushed hue comes from hibiscus flowers and pureed cherries, which imbue the carbonated water with a floral and slightly bitter profile. Lemon and lime juices provide that signature lemonade-like finish, making this flavor a surefire thirst quencher.

7. Grapefruit

As one of the first flavors launched by the brand, Grapefruit Spindrift is an oldie but goodie. It’s got just the right amount of sweetness, and zippy citrus explodes on the palate thanks to a carbonation level high enough to keep the biggest fizz fanatics satisfied.

6. Nojito

Twelve years after launching, Spindrift announced it would be entering the mocktail space with Nojito, which landed on shelves in January 2023. Inspired by the Mojito, the sparkling water is made with lime juice and real mint leaves, resulting in pure, bubbly refreshment. The herb’s essence is surprisingly subtle, and it’s woven into the citrusy profile nicely. With a delightful effervescence that tickles the nose, this can takes you on a journey.

5. Raspberry Lime

Raspberry Lime is pure sunshine. The raspberry juice tastes ripe and brambly, saturating the sparkling water with a touch of dryness. The carbonation isn’t as pronounced in this expression as it is in others, though it’s sudsy enough to satisfy anyone who desires some sparkle.

4. Blood Orange Tangerine

This drink is essentially Cuties in a can. Delectable and invigorating, the citrus juice gently kisses the palate with a brightness that flickers across the taste buds with each bursting bubble.

3. Lemon

It might seem basic to have lemon-flavored sparkling water ranked so high, but there’s no denying the sheer crushability of Sprindrift’s version. Rather than delivering knock-your-teeth-out levels of acidity, the citrus juice quietly makes its presence known, spiking the palate with well-balanced tartness. Best enjoyed ice cold, this can is a certified slammer.

2. Lime

Spindrift’s lime offering is jam-packed with robust flavor. Air-light on the palate, the sparkling water delivers nice bubbles that place well with its acid. With a touch of lingering sweetness, this can is ideal for standalone enjoyment straight from the fridge or mixing into cocktails.

1. Lemon Limeade

Given how delicious the brand’s stand-alone lemon and lime offerings are, it’s no shock that this mash-up is our favorite can in the line. Its palate ping-pongs between the two citrus fruits with every sip, and generous carbonation ups the refreshment factor.