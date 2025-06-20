In recent years, spicy food and drinks have risen in popularity in the United States, with consumers clamoring over hot wings and jalapeño-spiked Sauvignon Blanc. But for those who can take the heat, there’s one thing to keep in mind when it comes to pairing alcohol with spicy food.

While milk can help reduce some of the burning sensation that comes from consuming spicy foods, alcohol does the exact opposite. In general, alcohol by volume and perception of spice have a direct relationship. So as a beverage increases in alcohol content, it increases the awareness of spice, therefore causing foods to taste even spicier when paired with higher-proof drinks.

This is because capsaicin — a group of chemical compounds found in chili peppers that provide their signature spice — are fat-, oil-, and alcohol-soluble, meaning they are easily dissolved by alcohol, especially high-proof alcohol. But when these capsaicinoids dissolve by alcohol, the feeling of spice on the palate increases as alcohol activates the same nerve receptors in the brain. Alcohol is also a fantastic flavor binder and carrier, meaning it’s easily able to coat your palate with the flavor of whatever you’re eating. If that food is spicy, alcohol will cause that heat to linger on your taste buds even longer, further emphasizing the fiery flavor.

It’s for this exact reason that Chinese drinkers — especially those in Sichuan province — pair traditional cuisine with baijiu. Baijiu, a spirit less familiar to Americans, is distilled from sorghum and typically bottled around 55 percent ABV. But while some other spirits are designed to be consumed alone or in cocktails, baijiu is almost exclusively enjoyed alongside food. According to Ray Zhou of NYC’s Chinato cocktail bar, “baijiu’s strong and unique flavors pair best with bold and intense flavors — think sour, numbing, spicy, and even bitter dishes.” It’s for these reasons that spicy, tingly Sichuan food is the spirit’s perfect pair — and it’s no coincidence that over half of all baijiu in the world comes from the province.

But while baijiu might be over 50 percent alcohol by volume, it actually doesn’t take much for alcohol to emphasize a food’s spice level — generally, anything over 13 percent ABV is enough. So for those looking to alleviate the spice level of their foods while still enjoying an alcoholic beverage, opt for something lower in alcohol with a decent amount of sugar.

If pairing spicy food with wine, look for bottles around 12 percent ABV with crisp acidity or residual sugar, like German Riesling or Gewürztraminer, though sparkling wines like Prosecco or demi-sec Champagne also make for delightful pairs. When looking for a red, reach for something like Beaujolais or other Gamay, which provide lush fruit notes and subtle sweetness to counterbalance the heat.

Beers are fairly similar, with lagers and light ales doing the best job at cutting spice, while higher-ABV options like imperial or double IPAs may increase the burn. And if you’re shaking a spirit into cocktails to pair with spicy foods, those in the Margarita or sour families tend to be preferred, as their citrus and sweetener components neutralize capsaicin, making foods taste less spicy.

So whether you’re a spice lover looking to double (or triple) down on the heat, or you’re just dipping your toes into fiery foods, keeping that 13 percent ABV threshold in mind is essential when pairing spicy cuisine with alcohol.

