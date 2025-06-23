Originally introduced in 1737, Chartreuse is a darling of the cocktail world, starring in drinks like the Last Word, the Bijou, and more. The beloved spirit has been produced in France by the Carthusian monks for over 250 years, and its recipes are fiercely protected. In fact, only two monks in the world know the recipe in its entirety, ensuring that the order is the only group capable of production. That’s why it was such massive news when, three years ago, the Carthusians announced that they would no longer be producing enough to fulfill demand.

But while traditional green and yellow Chartreuse might be slightly harder to find today than they were a few years ago, some other Chartreuse bottlings are much rarer. These are, of course, special-edition Chartreuse expressions, which tend to be sold in highly specific locations and aren’t available globally.

From ultra-aged expressions to those that harken back to the liqueur’s original 1605 recipe, here are seven Chartreuse offerings everyone should know.

The Herbal Elixir de la Grande-Chartreuse

Packaged in small, 100-milliliter bottles, the Herbal Elixir de la Grande-Chartreuse is bottled at 69 percent ABV and is essentially a pure, concentrated expression of the original green Chartreuse recipe. Called “Elixir Végétal de la Grande-Chartreuse” — or, more simply, “Végétal” or “the elixir” — the product only became available in the U.S. in 2022, but has been sold in France since 1764. And its recipe is even older than that.

In 1605, the Duke of Estrées provided the Carthusian monks with a manuscript containing a recipe for what was referred to as an elixir for long life made from 130 ingredients. For the next 150 years, the monks tinkered with the recipe before landing on the version of the product available today. Originally called the “Plant Elixir of the Grande Chartreuse” the elixir was sold as a health product throughout France, particularly during the cholera epidemic in 1832.

Today, Végétal is a popular component in cocktails, but note that it should not be used as a one-to-one replacement for green Chartreuse. As the proof is much higher than that of the standard expression, which comes in at 55 percent ABV, a dash or two of Végétal is more than enough to deliver its woodsy, botanical flavor. While some special-edition Chartreuse bottlings might be a challenge to track down, Végétal is, luckily, quite easy to obtain — and you won’t break the bank buying some. Each miniature bottle retails for around $30.

Liqueur d’Elixir 1605

To celebrate the 400th anniversary of the Carthusians receiving the recipe for the elixir for long life, the monks launched Liqueur d’Elixir 1605 in 2005. The 21st-century spirit was inspired by the monks’ 19th century creation, Liqueur de Santé, which was later renamed Chartreuse Verte, or green Chartreuse, in 1840. Bottled at 56 percent ABV, the liqueur is made by blending a small percentage of the Herbal Elixir de la Grande-Chartreuse into the standard 55 percent ABV offering.

Available in both 700-milliliter and three-liter (double magnum) bottles, the liqueur delivers strong botanicals comparable to that of green Chartreuse, though tastes peatier and slightly less sweet than the original. Retailing for at least $200, though sometimes much more, each vintage Chartreuse Liqueur d’Elixir is highly allocated and can only be found at select retailers.

Chartreuse Cuvée des Meilleurs Ouvriers de France Sommeliers (Chartreuse MOF Liqueur)

First created in 2008, Chartreuse MOF Liqueur was a collaborative effort between the Carthusian monks and Meilleur Ouvriers de France (MOF) sommeliers. The MOF title, which loosely translates to “one of France’s best craftsmen” is only awarded to those who have achieved superior excellence in their trade. For French sommeliers to be awarded, they must compete in a number of competitions held by the French Ministry of National Education and the COET-MOF, the organizer of the exam.

Bottled at 45 percent ABV, the liqueur is a blend of yellow Chartreuse distillates made from 130 plants, bark, roots, spices, and flowers. Said to have a more nuanced flavor profile than standard yellow Chartreuse, MOF delivers notes of gentian, chamomile, and anise, with a cool mint finish. Usually sold for around $200, Chartreuse MOF can typically be found at specialty liquor retailers both in person and online.

“Foudre 147” Liqueur

Intended to be enjoyed as a digestif, Chartreuse “Foudre 147” Liqueur is a blend of green and yellow Chartreuse that’s aged for several years in a single oak vat in Voiron, France. From 1860 to 1903 — and then again from 1935 to 2017 — all Chartreuse was produced in the small French commune, though production moved to a new distillery in the Aiguenoire neighborhood of Entre-deux-Guiers in 2018. While production might take place at a different distillery, the Voiron site remains home to a museum and what the brand claims to be the world’s longest liqueur-maturing cellar.

Within that cellar lives barrel #147, which was used to age the first and only batch of Foudre 147, which hit the market in 2019. Moreover, Foudre 147 was the final spirit to age at the Voiron facility before production was relocated, further adding to its allure. To craft the liqueur, the monks hand-select the strongest green and yellow Chartreuse expressions, blend them together, and leave the blend to age in the large oak vat for several years. The result is a liqueur that is said to have complex earthy botanicals and slight herbal sweetness. Typically retailing for around $600, Chartreuse Foudre 147 is exclusively available at the brand’s boutique in Voiron, but bottles can sometimes be found at select retailers.

Liqueur of the 9th Centenary

Debuted in 1984, Liqueur of the 9th Centenary was crafted to celebrate the 900th anniversary of the Carthusian Order’s founding in 1084. That year, Saint Bruno of Cologne established the order’s first monastic quarters in France’s Chartreuse Mountains, the Grande Chartreuse Monastery, where Chartreuse was initially produced. Though production has since relocated, the campus remains an important fixture of the Carthusian Order, serving as its head monastery.

Believed to be a blend of Chartreuse VEP Yellow (see below) and standard green Chartreuse, the liqueur is described as pungent, with notes of lemon, basil, botanical roots, and anise. Released only in select years, Liqueur of the 9th Centenary is very rare to come across, with bottles anywhere from $200 to $1,900, depending on vintage and bottle size.

Chartreuse VEP Green / Chartreuse VEP Yellow

Both Chartreuse VEP Green and VEP Yellow are produced from the green and yellow expressions that are widely used in cocktails today. But that VEP is an important distinction, meaning Vieillissement Exceptionnellement Prolongé, or Exceptionally Prolonged Aging. Rather than bottling each at its standard maturation time, which is typically between three and five years, the VEP expressions spend between 11 and 20 years in barrel. The exact time, however, like the rest of Chartreuse production, remains a mystery.

First introduced in 1963, VEP Green and VEP Yellow are said to have a flavor profile similar to their standard counterparts, though are notably more mellow in their intensity. Both VEP Green (bottled at 54 percent ABV) and VEP Yellow (42 percent ABV) are released every year in extremely limited, allocated quantities, and sell for eye-popping prices. Depending on the year of release, Chartreuse VEP Green can sell for anywhere between $300 and $7,000, while VEP Yellow is listed for as high as $16,000 at some retailers.