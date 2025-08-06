Whiskey has been a beloved beverage for well over six centuries. Ireland can trace its earliest written records of production to 1405, preceding Scotland by some 89 years — edging out Scotch in the historical record. On this side of the Atlantic, the earliest colonial-era farmers were crafting what became known as American rye decades before the United States was even a nation. And the spirit has hardly become any less celebrated in the years since. The enduring whiskey category now enjoys wider-reaching popularity than ever before. Financially speaking, the global market is projected to top $100 billion in annual sales by 2030.

That doesn’t mean there haven’t been plenty of ups and downs along the way. But the general trajectory remains ever upward. In the modern era — let’s call it post-Prohibition — a number of marquee brands and legendary expressions have helped propel that movement. We’re not just talking about bottles with staying power, here. These are the paradigm-shifters — ones that, for one reason or another, reshaped public perception of whiskey.

Thanks to them, what started as a humble pour evolved into the cultural phenomenon we know and love today. Whiskey has forever been a reliable catalyst for conversation. Bottles such as these, though, are the conversation.

Want some examples? We figured you might. So we asked six industry vets from a few of America’s top-rated bars to weigh in on the bottles they consider truly iconic — on a global scale. Their picks form what we’re calling the “Seven Wonders of the Whiskey World.” Think your favorite made the list? Read on to find out.

Note: Quotes have been edited for length and clarity.

Ben Wald, Spirits Expert and Head of Beverage Programming, The Flatiron Room, New York

Blanton’s Single Barrel

Blanton’s was the first American whiskey to be marketed as being a commercially available single barrel. Beyond that, it was the first time someone had thought of gamifying whiskey. You still see people looking for specific bottle toppers to finish off their “BLANTON’S” collection so they can get them mounted.

Cardrona Growing Wings

People associate New Zealand with wine but not as much with malt whisky. This tiny spec of a distillery is putting New Zealand whisky on the map by showing that even in that far-flung place, someone is producing wonderful malts and we should all sit up and take notice. The simple fact that a 5-year-old whisky can go toe to toe with drams twice its age shows we should all be paying more attention to New Zealand and global malts as a whole.

Dunville 12 Year PX Sherry Cask Finish

I love Dunville. From the first time I ever tried it, I fell in love. The team behind it is resurrecting a lost brand from the heyday of Irish whiskey and doing it with such love and care. People talk all the time about how they don’t like how thin Irish whiskey can be and I love pulling out Dunville as the equivalent of a checkmate. A lot of Scotch drinkers love it because it is an absolute sherry bomb, but offers a different malt profile then you get in Scotch. They’re flying the flag of Irish whiskey from a time long past — and at the forefront of a wonderful Irish craft boom.

Glengoyne 24-Year-Old White Oak

I’m not sure of any other modern single malt Scotch that spent 24 years in first-fill white oak. It’s just not a thing that was really done for extended periods, as ex-sherry and then ex-bourbon were the norm. It’s also clear this wasn’t released because it was just unique, but released because it is stunning whisky that really has no other base for comparison.

Milam & Greene The Answer

No one has done a commercially available whiskey release looking at the difference that climate has on aging. Milam & Greene took the same distillate and aged a tranche of barrels for five years in Kentucky and then another tranche for five years in Texas and released the whiskey as a set. While many distillers talk about different climates in warehouses re: positioning and microclimates, Milam & Greene took it to the much-needed level of full-blown different climates and let everybody in on the results.

Peerless (Entire Brand Story)

Kentucky Peerless made two decisions that I absolutely love and would love to see more. Everything is sweet mash so that there is variation between batches, and everything is bottled at barrel proof. I predict that as we get further down the line from the deserved praise they have gotten, you’ll see more and more brands doing a core line barrel-proof release because of how Peerless really stuck the landing.

Westland American Single Malt

While now American Single Malt is recognized by the TTB, for the longest time it wasn’t, and the team at Westland was fighting hard to get the category recognition it deserved. Members of their OG team started the American Single Malt Whiskey Commission, and they continue to push the entire category forward, not just their own spirit. They’ve given much-needed space to so many wonderful American Single Malt distilleries that Westland’s influential credentials need no further explanation.

Dave Purcell, Director of Beverage, Hatchet Hall, Los Angeles

A.H. Hirsch 16 Year

This was the first whiskey I ever sought out through word of mouth that I had to taste for myself. I spent over $75 for a pour (can’t honestly say how much I paid) in 2008 or 2009 at the BR Guest’s Wildwood Barbecue in Union Square. I had never spent that much for a pour of alcohol in my life at that time. The memory of the whiskey has faded, though I remember it being excellent and better than anything I had tasted. But I remember the splurge. In fact, the story in my head is even apocryphal, but this whiskey is still legendary to this day — and I got to taste it, having no idea how lucky I was at the time.

Rittenhouse 25 Year

Closing John Sedlar’s PLAYA on Beverly Blvd. in 2013 was an interesting experience, and as most restaurant closures are, very sudden. I was one of two staff members to come do a final inventory with the GM at the time. The idea for a young bartender counting is that “anything below a 0.1 bottle is something you drink and don’t count.” Who was I to not abide? I drank many a great thing that day, but the Rittenhouse 25 Year, which was legendarily sitting on that back bar, I had only tasted once after begging the bar manager. There was certainly a 0.25 left in that bottle and the three of us split it. This was a lasting impression of a mature, floral, lengthy, and rich rye that I had never experienced before.

Jefferson’s 18 Year Presidential Select

My sister bought me this for Christmas just before 2010. She had researched in depth a whiskey to buy for me, and she nailed it. It was the last of the Stitzel Weller juice outside of the Pappy line those years, and the most precious bottle of whiskey I owned possibly to this day. One of my favorite expressions and famous for that last access point to a legendary distillery’s liquid gold. Just a beautiful, beautiful bourbon.

Jura 1984

I selected this whisky for the NoMad Los Angeles specialty collection. I couldn’t believe how elegant and beautiful and stone-fruit-driven this whisky was, as I had to buy sight unseen. But I was so proud to carry it. It was my birth year, George Orwell finished writing “1984” on the Isle of Jura, and there were only 1,984 bottles produced. What an incredible piece of liquid history. Just an incredible bottling, one of my top Scotches of all time.

Bruichladdich Black Arts

Another Scotch that blew me away the first time I tried. Undisclosed aging and finishing, I don’t remember which edition I had, probably 4 or 5; but I was seduced by the bottle and just learning about how to buy high-end stuff. I made a mistake, purchasing a bottle that there was no way we were going to sell, but I couldn’t believe the bottle, the design, and the profile. Rich sherry finish and not an over-extracted high-age statement. Just gorgeous. Still hits today.

Michter’s 10 Year Bourbon

It seems simplistic, as it isn’t super rare or hard to find — or even game changing in its style. It is incredibly delicious, well proofed, and expressive of what Michter’s seeks to produce. I know the 20s and 25s are more coveted, and objectively tastier. But this was my first favorite whiskey. I had it at Fette Sau in Brooklyn and bought a bottle that night. It was like hearing your first favorite band (Soundgarden) or first favorite album (Def Leppard “Hysteria”). This was my first. I’m going to go drink some right now.

Elijah Craig 12 Year

I remember hating the shape of the bottle, thinking it looked ridiculous. But bottles that look ridiculous don’t necessarily mean that the contents are equally as such. I really wanted to turn my nose up, but it was so even, classic, and perfectly balanced, with the right lingering heat. This became the gold standard for me as to what bourbon needs to measure up to. It was affordable (put it in the well), it didn’t alienate me, it invited me in to drink like an adult, and made me feel like I was making the right decision. It was the whiskey that got me over that bad college experience where I drank too much brown stuff and swore off drinking it for four years, little knowing that it would be a cornerstone of how I consumed from that point on. This may be the most important whiskey of my life.

Eliza Hoar, Director of Bars, Rosewood Miramar, Santa Barbara

When we talk about historically significant whiskeys — true phenomena — we’re not just talking about age. While being the oldest or the first of its kind is certainly notable, what truly makes a whiskey historic is its lasting impact, influence on global whiskey culture, and ability to stand the test of time.

Bushmills 12 year

Bushmills is one of my favorite Irish whiskeys. The 12 Year expression, in particular, is excellent — smooth and flavorful, with dark chocolate and dried fruit notes. It holds the distinction of being the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery, dating back to 1608. It has remained a pillar of Irish whiskey through centuries of change.

Nikka From the Barrel

This is a standout Japanese whisky and one of my personal favorites. It’s a slightly overproof blend of spirits from both Nikka’s Yoichi and Miyagikyo distilleries. The result is a beautifully balanced, complex whisky with soft layers of spice, fruit, and oak. I always enjoy this one neat. Nikka From the Barrel played a key role in bringing Japanese whisky to international acclaim. It’s a perfect example of precision blending and craftsmanship rooted in both Scottish and Japanese tradition.

Bowmore 12

Bowmore 12 is a classic Islay Scotch. While it offers that traditional peat smoke, it’s tempered by a lovely sweetness from the sherry cask finish. It’s the kind of whisky that makes you want to sit by a fireplace on a rainy night. As one of Scotland’s oldest distilleries (founded in 1779), Bowmore helped define the Islay style — peaty, balanced, and full of maritime character.

Balvenie Caribbean Cask

While Bowmore represents the smoky, coastal style of Islay, The Balvenie Caribbean Cask showcases a different side of Scotch — warm, rich, and honeyed, with a finish in Caribbean rum barrels that imparts notes of brown sugar, tropical fruit, and spice. It’s approachable, elegant, and a great entry point into Speyside single malts. Balvenie was among the first major Scotch distilleries to experiment with finishing whisky in exotic casks (like rum), helping pioneer a new wave of cask innovation in Scotch. The Caribbean Cask is a benchmark for how secondary maturation can elevate and redefine a traditional profile.

Starward Two-Fold

Starward is doing something really exciting in the whiskey world. Their Two-Fold expression is a blend of wheat and malt whiskeys, aged in Australian red wine barrels. It’s incredibly versatile — great in cocktails like an Old Fashioned or a Whiskey Sour. The wheat brings a nice softness, while the wine barrels add bright, fruity notes. Starward represents a new frontier in whiskey — modern, climate-driven, and terroir-focused. Their innovative approach is changing perceptions of what whiskey can be.

Buffalo Trace

Buffalo Trace is an American classic — and for good reason. Produced at one of the oldest distilleries in the U.S., this bourbon has deep flavor, excellent balance, and historical importance. It’s a joy to drink neat — even on a warm day. The distillery has been operating since the late 1700s and survived Prohibition by producing “medicinal whiskey.” It’s at the heart of America’s bourbon legacy.

Jefferson’s Ocean

This is one of the more unique American whiskeys on the market. Jefferson’s Ocean takes its barrels on sea voyages, exposing them to constant motion and salty air. That journey subtly alters the whiskey’s character, adding a savory, maritime edge. I love using it in an Old Fashioned with a dash of Benedictine and a pinch of sea salt. It’s a bold experiment in maturation, showcasing how environment and aging innovation can transform traditional bourbon.

Each of these whiskeys tells a story — of tradition, innovation, and global influence. From the ancient roots of Bushmills to the tropical twist of Balvenie’s Caribbean Cask and the sea-aged Jefferson’s Ocean, they show how whiskey has evolved across time, geography, and culture. These aren’t just good bottles — they’re milestones in whiskey history.

Jonathan Adler, Beverage Director, Shinji’s, New York

2013 Yamazaki Sherry Cask

This is the Japanese whisky that caused the entire market to spike when Jim Murray named it the best whisky in the world in the 2015 edition of the “Whisky Bible.” Not only did it bring massive attention to the category as a whole but it also showcased the craftsmanship of the oldest Japanese whisky distillery with the fruitiness of sherry cask aging — most likely one of the reasons secondary cask aging for whiskey is so popular in general these days.

1.1 Bruichladdich Octomore

This being the first edition of the distillery’s annual release was a game changer when it was first released. Islay Scotches have always been known for their intense peatiness but this truly pushed the limits since the malt was smoked for five days and the resulting ppm was around 131.

Kavalan Single Malt Whisky

Before its launch in 2008, Taiwan had no domestic single malt whisky industry but this bottling and its distillery put the country on the map. The climate of the country accelerates the maturation which allows it to produce rich complex whiskies typically only found in the 12-plus age statement range in only four to six years.

Van Brunt Stillhouse Four Grain Bourbon

Van Brunt Stillhouse, a.k.a Red Hook Distillery, was a trailblazer in bringing whiskey production back to New York City with its commitment to using 100 percent New York state grain and partnering with local farmers far before this was ever trendy. Unfortunately, the distillery has since closed ,making their whiskeys extremely rare and collectable among connoisseurs.

Blanton’s Single Barrel

Produced by Buffalo Trace distillery, this was the first commercially released single barrel bourbon originally launched in 1984. If it weren’t for this specific moment in time and this bottling, the level of prestige and collectibility as well as the premium price point that it has driven in bourbon simply wouldn’t exist.

Jameson Irish Whiskey

While it is the best-selling Irish whiskey today, Ireland’s industry almost disappeared in the 1920s due to various reasons, leaving only Jameson remaining. If it weren’t for the success of Jameson they would have never created Midleton Distillery in Cork, which is now home to other amazing labels like Redbreast, Green Spot, and Powers.

Alberta Premium Cask Strength Rye

This is one of the few whiskeys made with 100 percent unmalted rye and its cask strength as well makes it an extremely unique and significant whiskey. In 2021, Jim Murray named it “World Whisky of the Year” in his “Whisky Bible,” which has led not only Canadian but American producers to consistently value the rye from Alberta Distillers and put Calgary on the map as the top source for rye grain.

Kyle Hamilton, Beverage Director, Hawksmoor, Chicago

In the world of whiskey, choosing just seven of the most influential expressions is no easy task. Do you go with personal impact? Historical significance? Global reach? For me, it’s a blend of all three — whiskeys that have shaped my journey, changed the industry, or simply deserve a raised glass in recognition.

Johnnie Walker Red Label

There might be a touch of personal bias here, with the brand’s spiritual home based in my hometown of Edinburgh. But Johnnie Walker is undeniably iconic. From the back bars of Thai beach shacks to whiskey dens in Australia and high-end cocktail lounges around the globe, the Striding Man is everywhere. It’s the gateway dram for many, and its influence on blending culture is immense — many legends took inspiration from JW to strike out and create their own blends. A true global ambassador for Scotch.

Jameson Irish Whiskey

Jameson almost single-handedly brought Irish whiskey back from the brink, alongside in-house stablemates like Redbreast and the “Spot” range from Midleton. The modern Irish whiskey boom owes much to Jameson’s resurgence — walk into places like Hawksmoor Chicago and you’ll find 40-plus Irish expressions on the shelf. And for so many, that first smooth sip of Jameson was the beginning of a lifelong love affair. It’s approachable, iconic, and pivotal.

Rittenhouse Bottled in Bond Rye

When I was a baby bartender in Vancouver, Rittenhouse was the rye. Practically every bar used it as the go-to for classics like the Manhattan, the Sazerac, and the Old Pal. With rye’s rebirth paralleling the cocktail renaissance of the 2010s, fueled by speakeasy culture and Prohibition lore, Rittenhouse stood tall. Bold, spicy, and affordable, it made rye cool again and continues to anchor many a cocktail menu.

Yamazaki 18

Yamazaki sits at the heart of Japanese whisky history. Founded by one of the fathers of Japanese distilling, who learned from the Scots, the distillery’s 2013 Sherry Cask was famously named “World Whisky of the Year” by Jim Murray in his 2015 “Whisky Bible.” That moment flipped a switch. Demand skyrocketed, prices surged, and suddenly Japanese whisky was on the global radar. Yamazaki helped turn an entire nation’s whisky into a cultural export, and its legacy is still being written.

Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7

Say what you will, but JD has earned its place. Whether it’s the perennial “Is it bourbon?” debate or the discussions about the Lincoln County Process, Jack Daniel’s gets people talking and sipping. It’s one of the most recognized spirits on the planet, and I can’t count how many times a guest has called for it before even sitting down. Say what you will — it’s iconic.

Teeling Small Batch

Teeling was the first new distillery to open in Dublin in over 125 years, and what a comeback it’s been. The Teeling brothers are front and center at tastings and festivals, and the brand now even holds the title of official whiskey of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Despite being a relative newcomer, Teeling punches well above its weight — dynamic, innovative, and constantly expanding. Their rise signals a new era for Irish whiskey, and I can’t wait to see where they go next.

The Macallan 18

The Macallan is a name that echoes across generations. Everyone seems to have an older relative who swears by it. James Bond drinks it. Celebrities toast with it. And whether it’s their sherry-forward core range or their experimental series, The Macallan always seems to deliver prestige in a glass. It’s aspirational, collectable, and revered. No whisky list feels complete without a nod to this Highland heavyweight.

Bill Thomas, Owner, Jack Rose, Washington, D.C.

Willett Family Estate Single Barrels

These releases started at a time when cask strength, non-chill-filtered whiskeys weren’t widely available. Willett gave bars, restaurants, liquor stores, and consumers access to barrel picks. They set the palate of the modern whiskey drinker.

Very Old Fitzgerald 8 year (1950s – 1970s)

I chose the younger age statement because they are still relatively affordable and everyone should drink Stitzel Weller at least once in their life.

William Heavenhill Bottled in Bond

There have been three editions of these and each one is a fantastic drinker. They are the best of the modern day bottled in bonds from a distillery that champions this classic designation.

President’s Choice Original Cask Strength Single Barrel (1950s – 1960s)

It’s Brown Forman at their best and it was pioneering at the time from a distillery that shaped legislation that defined bourbon itself. At one point, it was my ultimate white whale.

Wild Turkey Camp Nelson F, Tyrone, or McBrayer Single Barrels

I have chosen quite a few Wild Turkey barrels in my day and the most important thing is that they’ve been consistently delicious. Why? Because Jimmy, Eddie, and Bruce Russell have made sure for over 70 years. You can call it heritage or tradition — I just pay tribute.

Jim Beam Distiller’s Masterpiece

These early 2000s gems were 18- and 20-year aged bourbon in port and Cognac casks by Booker Noe. A later edition of sherry aged from Fred Noe were some of their first of their kind. If straight bourbon is more your speed, the Beams have you covered with the iconic small-batch, single-barrel collection that helped put bourbon back in the consciousness of the American drinker.

Maker’s Mark

Once a single-SKU whiskey distillery that kept bourbon relevant when the industry was struggling, Maker’s Mark has now looked to innovation through the use of barrels and staves to make some amazing new expressions. I’m particularly fond of the Wood Finishing Series. The Barrel Select program was a game changer in the education of wood’s influence on the distilled spirit.