Even though cheese boards undoubtedly bring joy to any gathering, there’s always that awkward hesitation that arises when you take a knife to a big chunk of Brie or Camembert: Do you go for the rind, or cut around it? At that moment, it can feel like the entire party is watching your every move. You don’t want to be the rude guest who leaves the perfectly good rind behind, but you also don’t want to look like the idiot chowing down on something that’s clearly inedible.

So, when you approach a fancy cheese board, how do you know which rinds are safe to eat and which ones you should avoid? To help prevent a fromage faux pas, VinePair tapped Kai Norton, cheese manager at NYC’s Bedford Cheese Shop for answers.

Norton says that overall, most cheese rinds found on a typical platter will be safe — and even enjoyable — to eat. The fluffy white exterior on popular bloomy cheeses like Brie, Camembert, and Leonora are all fair game for snacking, as are those on washed rind cheeses like Taleggio, Brebirousse, and Winnimere and natural rind cheeses including Stilton, Queijo Serra da Estrela, and Pecorino Romano. All of these examples are made with natural processes, making them all acceptable to eat.

When a cheese is encased in something that wasn’t developed naturally — such as a wax, cloth, or plastic coating — Norton says that’s a clear clue you should skip the rind.

“We would recommend avoiding any rinds that are encased in wax, like Brabander Reserve, Gouda, and Coolea as well as the cloth of any clothbound cheeses similar to a Montgomery’s Cheddar,” Norton notes. Manchego usually falls under this category, too. Norton also suggests avoiding any cheese rinds that are rubbery, hard, or tough to bite through. “No one wants to be sent to the dentist on behalf of a Parmigiano rind — save it for the soup,” they add.

Some cheeses have strange rind components that might be technically OK to eat, but can be turn-offs to casual cheese consumers. Norton cites Sottocenere, which features a rind covered in ash, and Mimolette, a variety that’s aged with mites. This cheese’s rind is tough, craggy, and full of small “cheese bugs.”

While it might seem easiest to avoid the rind just in case — especially after hearing about cheese mites, sorry about that! — Norton says that edible rinds can add a distinct depth of flavor to the overall experience and shouldn’t be overlooked. Some of their favorite varieties for exploring the different styles of rind include Couronne de Fontenay, an ash-ripened goat cheese “donut” from the Loire Valley where the rind enhances the cheese’s complex woodsy, tangy, and earthy notes as well as Baron Bigod, a cheese from the U.K. that offers a citrusy paste balanced by a nutty, mushroomy rind.

Norton notes another standout, Langres, a classic soft, ripened French cheese from Champagne. Made to pair well with the region’s signature drink, this cheese offers a yeasty, brioche-like rind that complements rich expressions of the wine. A hot tip from Norton: Pour a bit of Champagne in the indent on top of the cheese to add another dimension of flavor and effervescence.

In the end, when it comes to rinds that are safe to eat, that decision is largely up to your preference. Still, Norton urges cheese lovers to at least give rinds a try before shunning them entirely.