America’s Regional Chili Styles [MAP]

It’s football season. And while for some that means meticulously setting fantasy lineups or heading to the stadium decked out in team garb, for many, it’s all about the game day snacks. From seven-layer dips to Buffalo wings, there are dozens of staples to chow down each Sunday, but none might be more personal — or controversial — than chili. Some sporty staples remain relatively the same across state lines, but many U.S. regions boast their own specific take on the warming stew.

While you can find good versions all over the nation, the Midwest and Southwest are particularly rich hotbeds for chili variations, with states like Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas offering their own specific riffs. Some recipes are entirely bean-based, while others have no beans at all. And some states supplement their bowls with ingredients that seem a little out of left field. (Spaghetti chili, anyone?)

No matter where your allegiances lie — football-wise or chili-wise — it’s time to break out your largest pot and prepare a hearty bowl for the next big game. If you’re looking for some recipe inspo, here are some of the most popular regional chili styles across the U.S.

Illinois: Tavern-Style Chili

Also known as Springfield Chili, this particular style was popularized through several chili-focused restaurants that popped up across the state’s capital city in the 1910s and 1920s. This version is known for incorporating fatty beef suet alongside ground beef, beans, tomato juice, and chili powder. It’s typically served with cheddar, chopped raw onions, and oyster crackers to help soak up the extra grease.

Indiana: Hoosier Chili

This classic Indiana recipe dates back as far as 1908, when it was printed in a local newspaper. This might be one of the more out-there chili riffs in America, as the soup-like mixture of ground beef, beans, tomato juice, and chili powder is served over spaghetti or elbow macaroni.

Michigan: Detroit-Style Coney Dogs

Its name might evoke images of New York’s iconic Coney Island pier, but this chili-covered hot dog is actually most commonly found in Detroit today. It generally consists of a beef frankfurter in a steamed bun covered in a beanless chili, diced white onions, and yellow mustard. Legend has it that the creation was popularized by Greek immigrant Constantine “Gust” Keros, who traveled through New York in 1903. When he landed in Michigan, he made hot dogs inspired by those he tried at Coney Island.

Missouri: Kansas City Chili

Missouri is well known for its delicious barbecue, so it’s no surprise that Kansas City’s signature chili is chock-full of tender pulled pork. The chili is rounded out with ground beef, kidney beans, crushed tomatoes, garlic, onions, brown sugar, peppers, and sometimes an extra kick of barbecue sauce.

New England: New England Chili

While the country’s most popular chili riffs can be found farther south, you’ll find some worthy takes on the hearty dish in the Northeast. Though the region doesn’t have a particularly famous or historic recipe, you’ll usually find more fresh vegetables integrated among the standard ground beef and chili powder.

New Mexico: Frito Pie

Though it’s a classic in the Southwest, it’s hard to imagine anyone saying no to a Frito pie. This casserole-style chili dish takes advantage of the beloved Frito-Lay corn chip, topping the mixture of ground beef, beans, tomatoes, and cheese with a layer of the crunchy, salty snack.

Ohio: Cincinnati Chili

This riff might be the most unhinged of the bunch. The recipe can be traced back to Tom and John Kiradijef, brothers who immigrated to Cincinnati from Macedonia in 1920. The two wanted to incorporate flavors from home in the local chili, including cloves, nutmeg, and cinnamon. Ordering this type of chili comes with its own hyper-specific regional language: If you order it “one-way” you’ll get a straightforward bowl of chili, “two-way” sees the chili served on top of spaghetti, “three-way” demands a heap of shredded cheddar, and so on. This spiced iteration is also known as Skyline Chili, a popular brand of Cincinnati chili introduced at restaurant Skyline in 1949.

Oklahoma: Oklahoma Chili

It’s clear that Oklahoma’s signature chili was influenced by that of the Lone Star State and its no-bean approach. Made with ground beef, diced tomatoes, tomato paste, chili powder, cumin, and oregano, it’s often served with Frito chips and cheddar.

Texas: Chili Con Carne

Also known as Texas red chili or a “bowl of red,” this renowned recipe is thought to have originated in San Antonio. The recipe famously opts to drop a key ingredient — beans — in favor of extra beef. The dish also features tomatoes, chili peppers, paprika, cumin, and oregano.

