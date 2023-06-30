The No-Fuss Guide to Backyard Fun: Achieve Picnic Perfection With Barefoot Wine

Summer’s perfect pairing? In addition to sunshine, good food, and great friends, add a bottle of Barefoot Wine to the list. Whether you’re hosting a backyard barbecue or an impromptu outdoor dinner, Barefoot is there for you with delicious, affordable, and accessible wines to enhance any event. Open a bottle for an all-fun, no-fuss party, no matter where the warm weather takes you.

Please any and every palate with Barefoot’s Cellar Wines. From sweet and floral Pink Moscato to beautifully balanced Chardonnay, these bright and fruit-forward wines can pair with anything from pizza to pulled pork. For a guaranteed crowd-pleaser, opt for the best-selling Pinot Grigio in the U.S.,1 a light-bodied wine that bursts with fresh pear and citrus aromas. The Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, and Moscato round out the rest of the Cellar Bottles, ensuring there’s a delicious wine for everyone.

Bring all your friends and celebrate love with the Pride edition of Barefoot Bubbly Sweet Rosé. Inspired by human connection, this special bottle celebrates the LGBTQ+ community. This lively wine features juicy notes of loganberries and sweet cherries with a delightful finish that lingers on the palate. In store, consumers can scan a QR code and save $2 or donate to Free Mom Hugs and the National Center for Transgender Equality.

For picnic perfection, grab a bottle of Pink Moscato. With expressive aromas of jasmine flowers on the nose and juicy raspberry and Mandarin orange notes, followed by a sweet lime finish, consider this your summer go-to. It pairs wonderfully with picnic staples like crusty bread with fresh jam, watermelon and mint salad, cheese plates, herb-dusted fries, and berries.

Get your game on with Pinot Grigio. This is the best-selling Pinot Grigio in the U.S.1 for a very good reason — vibrant, refreshing, and shining with citrus, it’s sure to satisfy after a game of croquet or tossing a frisbee around. For the ultimate victory lap, pair it with hot dogs, soft pretzels, fresh fruit, or chips and guac.



Add some sparkle to your brunch, lunch, or dinner with a Barefoot Bubbly Brut Cuvée Mimosa. The fine bubbles transport aromas of just-sliced apple, ripe peach, and tart kiwi before ending with a lingering citrus finish. The fruity notes shine when incorporated with freshly squeezed orange juice and sunshine. Go on, raise a toast to summertime.

This bright and zesty Lemonade Fruitscato elevates the classic porch-sipper with a perfect blend of Moscato and fresh-squeezed lemon. Serve it chilled for the ultimate poolside quaff or pop it in a cooler and take it to the lake. No matter where you go with Lemonade Fruitscato, know you’re in for a perfectly sweet time.

A bottle of Barefoot wine is the perfect accompaniment to your outdoor summer activities. The array of high-quality styles, accessible price points, and convenience (Barefoot is available in most grocery and liquor stores!) makes enjoying summertime a breeze. So kick back, relax, and get Barefoot.

IRI- Total US (B/W/S);Latest 52 Weeks Ending 04-02-23, Pinot Grigio Dollar Sales

This article is sponsored by Barefoot Wine.













