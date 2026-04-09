It’s not a secret that spirits can pack a punch. In the United States, in order for something to be labeled as such, it must be bottled at a minimum 40 percent alcohol by volume, but that doesn’t mean every distiller sticks to the category requisite. Gins typically arrive in the 40 to 47 percent ABV range, still-strength tequilas (generally 46 to 55 percent ABV) have been rapidly gaining favor, and whiskeys can arrive bottled-in-bond at 50 percent ABV or at even higher proofs. There’s one designation, though, that’s specifically used to refer to some of these boozier spirits, and it’s a descriptor that seems pretty self-explanatory: overproof.

But what actually is an overproof spirit and can the label be applied across categories? VinePair spoke with Appleton Estate master blender Joy Spence to find out.

“‘Overproof’ refers to a spirit that exceeds 50 percent ABV or 100 proof,” she says. “It is stronger than what most people consider bottling strength, which typically sits between 40 and 45 percent ABV.”

While overproof can be used to refer to any spirit over this threshold, Spence explains that it’s most often used in the rum category. Back in the 18th century, British sailors and merchants needed a way to ensure their rum hadn’t been watered down or otherwise lowered in proof. As a test, they soaked gunpowder in the spirit and set the whole thing on fire — if it ignited, that was proof of sufficient alcohol. Anything above that threshold was referred to as overproof, with the term specifically associated with rum due to its deep association with naval histories.

Though “overproof” as a term may have ties to British sailors, overproof rum has an inherent tie to the Caribbean, especially bottlings hailing from Jamaica. There, bottles above 57 percent ABV are considered overproof, though some Jamaican rums have been bottled at 63 percent or higher.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

“Overproof rum is deeply woven into Caribbean life and tradition in a way that goes far beyond the bar. Jamaica in particular has a long and proud tradition of it,” Spence says. “When you’re holding an overproof rum, you’re holding something with considerably more intensity in alcohol, but also in flavor, funk, and character.”

Other terms that Spence says point to the same general territory include cask strength, barrel proof, full proof, high proof, and navy strength, though each comes with a different standard for alcohol by volume. For example, in bourbon, cask strength and barrel proof — the overproof equivalents — can vary from barrel to barrel. Navy strength, which is often used to refer to gin and rum, typically refers to spirits bottled around 57 percent ABV, the strength historically required by the British Royal Navy.

Despite their historical relevance, overproof spirits have crept up in popularity as of late, with Spence arguing that the increased demand comes from an influx of adventurous consumers looking to taste something closer to how it came off the still.

“For rum specifically, I see overproof expressions attracting the same discerning drinkers who gravitate toward cask-strength whiskey,” she says. “It signals that rum continues to gain the respect it has always deserved.”