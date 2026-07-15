At a time when the wine industry attempts to court younger consumers and better-for-you trends swarm the market, Trinchero Family Wine and Spirits is releasing Sauvy B, a ready-to-drink (RTD), citrus-flavored wine spritz containing electrolytes, the alcohol conglomerate announced today. Famed winemaker Joel Gott partnered with Trinchero, the third largest wine supplier in the U.S., to produce Sauvy B.

“If I want to create another generation of people that appreciate wine, I’ve got to get the word ‘wine’ in their vernacular,” says Gott, whose ubiquitous brands like Joel Gott Wines and Three Thieves, are also part of Trinchero’s portfolio. “And to do that, I needed to make a product with wine that is actually cool.”

Sauvy B is his attempt. It will be sold in 12-ounce cans, with each one dressed in light pink or green and stating “Made With Himalayan Salt for Electrolytes,” coming in at 4.5 percent ABV.

Sauvignon Blanc is the sole wine used in Sauvy B, which gets its name from the abbreviated slang term for the grape. Each can contains 90 percent sparkling water, 9 percent white wine, and a touch of pink Himalayan salt and natural fruit flavorings. Grapefruit and lime are the inaugural flavors, and Gott expects to release pineapple and watermelon versions this fall.

“I thought, ‘I’m totally missing the mark with just bottled wines,’” he says. “I got a bunch of young people in my lab, so I said to them, ‘Business sucks. We’ve got to dig in and figure out how to make a really good RTD but with Sauvignon Blanc.’”

Sauvy B joins a recent spate of low-ABV products geared toward health-conscious consumers. In March, Surfside maker Stateside Brands released Super Lyte, a 4.5 percent ABV vodka-based RTD geared to fit an “active lifestyle.” Svedka released Vodka Water last month and branded the new product, also canned at 4.5 percent ABV, as “light and clean” with “zero sugar, zero carbs, and zero bubbles.” Gott admits he kept Sauvy B at that same alcohol volume after surveying successful competitors across retail stores and scanning Nielsen IQ data.

Gott worked with a New York-based lab to add salt to the mixture without compromising flavor or imparting a cloudy appearance. The decision to incorporate electrolyte-rich ingredients came from younger consumers’ interest in healthier habits, he says. “They know you have to remineralize your body,” explains Gott, who also wanted his RTD to offer an extra hydration boost. “With the number of health-conscious people preaching to you today on TikTok and Instagram, you’re more aware.”

The ultimate goal for Sauvy B is to be a segue for younger consumers to eventually appreciate wine the more traditional way. Malt- and spirits-based RTDs have won over that very audience, Gott says, but he sees wine as lacking in the pre-mixed beverage category. “The wine industry kind of sucks right now,” he laments. “But the hope is for a couple years from now, someone to think, ‘I like wine, because I drank this thing called Sauvy B, I’ll buy a glass of wine at a restaurant.’”

Sauvy B will be distributed in four-packs for $14 through Trinchero’s network. Initial shipments to Target, Total Wine & More, and Walmart stores nationwide and to Albertsons and Safeway locations in southern California and Texas are set to begin by the end of this week. The canned spritz will be available for purchase to on-premise accounts in most states starting in October and in all states by January 2027.