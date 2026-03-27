The Scotch whisky landscape of the 17th and 18th centuries was plagued with black market distilleries trying to evade taxes first imposed by Parliament in 1644. For the next 150 years, smuggling would be the main force driving the industry, and a hub of such activity was Campbeltown, Scotland, where Archibald Mitchell went from underground distiller to upstanding founder of Springbank.

In many ways, the story of Springbank reflects the modern history of Scotch whisky. By the early 1600s, the Mitchell family had already arrived and had become a key player in Campbeltown’s whisky smuggling ring, with some members of the family working as maltsters in the region. In 1825, Archibald became a partner and whisky maker at the illegal Rieclachan Distillery, and three years later, he and his brother Hugh lawfully founded Springbank.

Today, some bartenders place Springbank Scotch among the highest-regarded whiskies in the category — largely due to the distillery’s low yield and singularly grassroots distilling methods. In its nearly 200-year history, Springbank has seen considerable evolution, so here are seven things to know about the storied Scotch distillery.